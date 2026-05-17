UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Uttar Pradesh Administration To Stay On Heatwave Alert

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In view of the intensifying heatwave and extreme temperatures across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the administration to remain fully alert and vigilant.

Following the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Chief Minister instructed all District Magistrates, the Health Department, the Power Department, and relief agencies to stay in alert mode.

CM Yogi directed officials to maintain special surveillance in sensitive districts. He also instructed that adequate arrangements be ensured in government hospitals for the treatment of patients affected by heatstroke.

Hospitals have been asked to maintain the availability of medicines, beds, and doctors, while ambulance services are also to remain fully operational.

Officials were further directed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply at public places and uninterrupted power supply.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to avoid venturing out unnecessarily during extreme heat and heatwave conditions.

He advised children, the elderly, and sick individuals to take extra precautions. The administration has urged people to drink sufficient water, wear light cotton clothes, and cover their heads while stepping out in the sun.

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According to the Meteorological Department, several districts of the state may experience severe heatwave conditions on May 19, 20, and 21.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

In view of this, the Yogi government has directed all districts to complete relief and preparedness measures well in time.