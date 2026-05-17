Yogi Govt Targets Turning Uttar Pradesh Into Global Agriculture Hub By 2047

ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is moving ahead rapidly towards transforming the agriculture sector. Through smart farming, modern technology, market-oriented policies and schemes aimed at increasing farmers’ income, the government is working to make Uttar Pradesh a leading agricultural model in the country. The Yogi government has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a global centre for sustainable, high-value and export-oriented agriculture by 2047.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also set broad goals for the agriculture sector for the year 2047. The government aims to significantly increase the productivity of food grains, pulses and oilseeds. Targets have been set to raise crop intensity to over 250 percent, reduce post-harvest losses to below 4 percent and increase Uttar Pradesh’s share in national agricultural exports to more than 15 percent.

Along with this, there is also a plan to rapidly expand the scope of organic farming. Special emphasis is being laid on increasing agricultural productivity, taking agricultural exports to new heights, promoting crop diversification and linking modern technologies with farming.

As a result, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model in the country’s agriculture sector. The state ranks first in the country in the production of food grains, wheat, potatoes, sugarcane, vegetables and honey.

The state’s contribution to the agriculture sector is continuously increasing and Uttar Pradesh has now reached the second position in the country in agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA). At present, the state’s agricultural GVA has reached around Rs 4.66 lakh crore, which is nearly 15.7 percent of the state’s GSVA.

Significant achievements have been recorded in the agriculture sector between 2017 and 2025. During this period, wheat production increased by 16 percent, food grain production by 17 percent, oilseed production by 34 percent and pulse production by 26 percent. The Yogi government has not limited the agriculture sector only to production, but has also taken major steps to connect it with markets and exports.

Agricultural exports from the state have also increased rapidly. A 2.13 times rise has been recorded in agricultural exports, which reached around Rs 7,139 crore in the financial year 2024-25. The government is working to provide better markets to farmers, improve the quality of agricultural products and promote production according to export standards.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given priority to irrigation and crop diversification. Expansion of micro-irrigation systems is helping farmers get higher production with less water. The total irrigated area in the state has increased by 33 percent. Oilseed cultivation area has recorded a 141 percent increase, while pulse production has risen by 17 percent and food grain production by 36 percent. This is making farming more profitable along with improving farmers’ income.

Besides this, farming is being modernised by promoting smart agriculture, drone technology, digital agriculture services, organic farming and agriculture-based startups.

At the same time, the World Bank-supported UP AGREES project is becoming an important part of the state’s agricultural development model. Through this nearly 325 million dollar project, agriculture and fisheries are being promoted in 28 districts of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. The project aims to increase farmers’ income, expand modern technologies and ensure over 30 percent growth in agricultural production. This is especially benefiting farmers in backward regions.