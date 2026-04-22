UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For ‘New Bengal’ In Nadia Rally, Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Governance And Culture

ANI

Nadia: Addressing a public rally held in Chakdaha, West Bengal, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a strong message regarding the state’s political direction. Referring to Nadia’s spiritual and cultural heritage, he described it as the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s Vaishnav tradition and said, "Bengal now stands at the threshold of change." Targeting the Mamata government over issues of law and order, development, and cultural identity, he appealed for votes in favor of BJP candidate Bankim Chandra Ghosh.

He said, "Like Uttar Pradesh, the formation of a double-engine government in Bengal would mark the beginning of a new phase of development, security, and cultural revival."

The Chief Minister added, "More than 7,000 large industries have shut down in Bengal, while in the past nine years, over 17,000 large industries have come up in Uttar Pradesh, generating employment for lakhs of youth. 9.6 million MSME units are operational, farmers are prosperous, and development is visible everywhere."

He noted that a task that remained incomplete for 500 years has now been fulfilled under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership with the construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The CM said, "Such achievements were possible in Uttar Pradesh due to the double-engine BJP government. Bengal too is now on the path to similar progress." He urged voters to support Bankim Chandra Ghosh so decisively that candidates of TMC, Congress, and other parties lose their deposits.

He expressed hope that Nadia would once again establish itself as the land of the Vaishnav tradition and raise the flag of Sanatan across Bengal.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s slogan “Khela Hobe,” he said, “I have come to say that this time, the game is over and development will begin.”

The Chief Minister said, "Nadia symbolizes India’s spiritual heritage. Just as Kashi holds importance in North India, Navadvipa and Nadia have a distinct identity in Eastern India."

He noted that this is the land that inspired Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and spread the Vaishnav bhakti tradition across India.

He said that Bengal is once again calling for the revival of this Sanatan Vaishnav tradition, and the voice rising from Nadia is an appeal to build a 'New Bengal' in line with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s ideals.

The Chief Minister alleged that the current TMC government is playing with the sentiments of the people. He referred to a statement by a mayor about promoting Urdu among a large section of the population and asserted that Bengali will be spoken in Bengal, and through Bengali culture, India will reach new heights.

Referring to a remark by a TMC MP 'Dil mai Kaba aur Nayan Mai Madeena', the CM said, "Nadia would not accept such sentiments." He emphasized that Mahakali resides in the hearts of Nadia’s people, and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in their vision, to carry forward the Vaishnav tradition to every household.

The Chief Minister said, "In the sacred land of Rabindranath Tagore, Aurobindo Ghosh, and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, TMC workers are allegedly involved in crimes like harassment and loot." He accused TMC of becoming synonymous with terror, mafia rule, and corruption.

He said, "Bengal, once a growth engine of India’s economy with thriving industries and employment opportunities, is now witnessing industrial decline, unemployment, reduced agricultural output, and distress among farmers, especially potato growers." He described the current situation as one of unrest.

The Chief Minister said, "Nadia is the land of the Vaishnav tradition, but Mamata Banerjee opposes the name of Ram." He said, "Durga Puja celebrations face restrictions, immersion processions are subjected to police action, and curfews are imposed ahead of festivals." He further alleged that lawlessness and mafia rule prevail in the state.

He noted that Bengal gave India its national anthem through Rabindranath Tagore and the national song through Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. However, he alleged that TMC workers have encroached upon Tagore’s ancestral premises and replaced portraits of Bharat Mata and Gurudev with those of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

He concluded by stating that Bengal cannot accept such disorder, and that under the current situation, women, traders, farmers, and youth all feel insecure, neglected, and disillusioned.