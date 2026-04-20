UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC In Bengal, Alleges Mafia Rule & Appeasement Politics

ANI

West Medinipur: During the West Bengal elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP candidates on Monday under the scorching sun. Addressing a public meeting in the Pingla Assembly constituency, after greeting people including members of the tribal community, CM Yogi said that in Bengal, the youth are troubled, farmers are frustrated, and industries have collapsed, but the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is focused only on appeasement.

He alleged that sand, coal, land and cattle mafias are exploiting Bengal, while Mamata Didi is bothered only by the chant of “Jai Shri Ram.” She does not allow Durga Puja and restricts idol immersion processions. According to him, unrest occurs before festivals and processions are attacked with stones.

Referring to the condition of Uttar Pradesh before 2017, CM Yogi said, “Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ once led to lathi charges and even firing, but now devotees of Lord Ram are welcomed.” He added that Uttar Pradesh now follows a “no curfew, no riots” model, is free from mafia and hooliganism, and that bulldozers are used to act against criminals.

CM Yogi said that Pingla means “saffron,” and the soil here represents spiritual traditions. He praised Bengal’s farmers, saying their hard work has made the land yield gold and feed the nation. He highlighted that India has, for the first time, a tribal woman as President.

CM Yogi accused Congress, TMC and the INDI alliance of ruling for over 60 years without working for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and even violating presidential protocol in Bengal - something he said the people of India will not accept.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The behavior shown towards President Droupadi Murmu by these parties was also visible during Parliament sessions.” He alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to implement the Women’s Reservation Act by 2029, these parties obstructed its passage. He said insulting women, youth, farmers, and the poor has become their habit, and people will not accept a government steeped in corruption and misconduct.

Chief Minister Yogi said that the spark from Barrackpore had ignited the First War of Independence, and that the national song and anthem were created on this land. Taking names of great figures like Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Lahiri Mahasaya, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, he said Bengal has historically provided leadership to the nation and must now be freed from TMC’s disorder.

He also accused Congress of disrespecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by removing him from the post of Congress President despite his victory.

Appealing for votes for BJP candidates Swagata Manna from Pingla and Suvendu Samanta from Keshpur, CM Yogi said Bengal was once known as India’s “golden land.” It had fertile soil, industries, talented youth, hardworking farmers, and strong cultural leadership by women.

However, he alleged that Congress, Left parties, and TMC turned Bengal into a poor state. He claimed that in 15 years, over 7,000 large industries and more than 18,000 MSME units have shut down, leaving over 3 million youth unemployed, while production of potatoes, paddy, and fish has declined and farmers are not getting fair prices.

CM Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh faced a similar situation before 2017, with distressed farmers, unemployed youth, unsafe women, and frequent unrest before festivals.” He said that now, in a state of 25 crore people, such issues have been addressed. Tribal communities now have access to housing and land, and welfare schemes like free ration, housing, pensions, LPG connections under Ujjwala, and healthcare under Ayushman Bharat are being provided without discrimination.

He emphasized that there is no discrimination based on caste, religion, or language in Uttar Pradesh and invited people to see the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” model. He added that only a BJP government can effectively deal with rioters, cow slaughter, land grabbing from tribal communities, and atrocities against Scheduled Castes.

CM Yogi alleged that the TMC government is obstructing fencing work along the Bangladesh border and, due to appeasement politics, is unable to control cow slaughter, smuggling, and mafia activities. He claimed that in 2022, TMC workers committed atrocities against tribal communities. For the past 15 years under Mamata Banerjee, he said, Bengal has witnessed anarchy, hooliganism, and mafia rule. He asserted that a “double-engine government” would not allow cow slaughter or division among Hindus in Bengal.