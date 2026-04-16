UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC, Congress, Left While Backing BJP Candidate | ANI

Asansol: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday once again entered the electoral battlefield of West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate Arijit Roy in the Barabani Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister cornered Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress while highlighting the development works of BJP. People were seen climbing onto vehicles, rooftops and trees at the rally venue to catch a glimpse of the CM Yogi.

Challenging Trinamool Congress on Bengal’s soil, CM Yogi told voters not to be afraid of what TMC goons, mafia or any maulana say. He said, "Let the double engine BJP government come, all of them will be seen flattering you and sweeping the streets of Bengal".

Chief Minister told voters that as soon as his program was scheduled here, TMC goons started troubling people. They even tried to remove BJP flags to disrupt the rally. He said 'Arijit' means one who can defeat the enemy, and urged people to elect him and bring a double engine government, after which TMC will be wiped out. Under the leadership of PM Modi, all problems will be resolved at double speed. BJP alone guarantees security, prosperity and a bright future.

Chief Minister added, "Those who pushed Bengal into crisis over the last 15 years and turned it into a hub of terror, mafia rule, cut money and corruption, that TMC is no longer needed."

He said these people have created an atmosphere of fear among common citizens, youth and women. Due to TMC, sand mafia, coal mafia and land mafia have emerged. The funds sent by the Centre are swallowed by TMC goons. The CM assured citizens that BJP will eliminate riots, fear, anarchy and mafia rule in Bengal.

CM stated, "9 years ago the situation in Uttar Pradesh was even worse. There were riots every second or third day. Traders and women were unsafe. Crime and hooliganism were at their peak and mafia dominated. Funds meant for public development were looted. But the double engine BJP government fixed all this. There has been a major transformation in UP. No one can offer namaz on roads, festivals are celebrated peacefully, and there is no anarchy or hooliganism. However, in Bengal, cow smuggling, cow slaughter and disturbances before festivals still occur."

He continues by adding, in Uttar Pradesh, the bulldozer now fixes mafia elements, their properties are used to build houses for the poor. There is neither curfew nor riots in UP, everything is fine there. A movement had to be carried out for Ram Janmabhoomi. The Samajwadi Party government, which was a partner of TMC, had ordered firing on Ram devotees. Just like Mamata didi has an issue with Ram’s name and Durga Puja, similar sentiments existed in UP earlier.

He added, when the double engine government came to UP, the grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram was built in Ayodhya. Congress, SP and TMC could not stop it, because if Modi is there, it is possible.

CM Yogi said, "BJP guarantees that there will be no riots or curfew in Bengal. Cow slaughter will not be allowed and Hindus will not be divided. First Congress, then Left parties and for the last 15 years TMC have created an identity crisis here. Bengal once guided the country as its cultural capital, but it has now been turned into a crime capital."

He informed, after independence, Bengal was progressing on the path of development. It was the growth engine of the country’s economy and had a strong economic leadership. Farmers were happy, youth had jobs, fish and rice production was increasing. But Congress, Left parties and TMC turned the state into a centre of corruption, fear and anarchy. Fish production declined and rice output reduced. Mafia dominates resources here, jobs for youth have disappeared and farmers do not get proper prices for their produce. Potatoes sell at ₹15-16 per kg in UP, while in Bengal farmers get only ₹1-1.5.

Read Also Tata Group Partners With UP Govt As CM Yogi Inaugurates First Advanced Technology CoE In Eastern...

CM Yogi also added, 'Bengal has always been a land of inspiration. It gave India the national anthem and national song. On the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, the land of Bengal is calling to be freed from TMC’s anarchy. This land has produced nationalist thinkers like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Pranavananda, Swami Vivekananda, Khudiram Bose, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh and Jana Sangh founder president Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

He said, due to Congress’ move to give separate status to Kashmir, terrorists were challenging India’s unity, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Dr Mukherjee’s resolve by removing Article 370. Now India’s law is implemented in Kashmir just like in Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.