UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC, Congress & Left In Bengal Rally, Alleges Widespread Violence Serious

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Sonamukhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stepped into the electoral battleground of West Bengal, launching sharp attacks on the Congress, Left parties, and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing a massive public rally in Sonamukhi, he alleged widespread violence under TMC rule.

He claimed that BJP workers had been targeted - citing incidents such as the shooting of Suman, destruction of homes of Swarup Ghosh, Palash Ghosh, and Utpal Das, and the mutilation of Sushobhan.

Calling upon the people of Bengal, he said, “With Narendra Modi in Delhi, bringing a BJP government to West Bengal would ensure a “double-engine government” capable of tackling rioters.” He asserted that only the BJP has the solution to the “goondaism” of TMC and Left groups.

Switching to the local language, he said that the era of “khela” would end and development would begin with a BJP victory. He urged voters to elect BJP candidates Dibakar Gharami from Sonamukhi, Nirmal Dhara from Indas, and Bileshwar Singha from Barjora.

Chief Minister Yogi alleged that a recent brutal killing of a Dalit Hindu in Bangladesh was met with silence from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed this silence stemmed from fear of losing Muslim votes. He accused “vote-bank traders” of attempting to alter Bengal’s demography and urged people not to allow Congress, Left parties, and TMC to jeopardize future generations.

He also alleged that religious events like Navratri face disruptions, adding that such actions should no longer be tolerated. He called for collective efforts to restore Bengal’s past glory.

Recalling Bengal’s rich legacy, CM Yogi paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, the composer of India’s national anthem, and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, author of the national song Vande Mataram. He said the song awakened national consciousness and united Indians during the freedom struggle.

Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, he expressed confidence that Bengal has embarked on a new path of transformation.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “It is painful to witness Bengal’s current state, given its legacy in spirituality, culture, art, and education.” He noted that Bengal once contributed significantly to India’s GDP through its industries, skilled workforce, and entrepreneurial spirit. However, he blamed Congress, Left rule, and 15 years of TMC governance for the state’s decline.

He remembered freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, who embraced the gallows for India’s independence, and Subhas Chandra Bose, who inspired the nation with his call for sacrifice.

He also highlighted the contributions of Swami Vivekananda, who instilled pride in Hindu identity, as well as Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Pranavananda, founder of Bharat Sevashram Sangh. He said, “TMC has turned a land of culture and nationalism into one marked by appeasement, corruption, and disorder.”

Drawing a comparison, Chief Minister Yogi said, “The current law-and-order situation in West Bengal resembles that of Uttar Pradesh nine years ago, when riots, curfews, and mafia dominance were common.” He credited the formation of a “double-engine government” in UP in 2017 under Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the state.

He stated that UP now has no riots or curfews, improved security, and inclusive governance focused on youth, farmers, women, and the poor. He added that UP is now a growth engine of India’s economy and highlighted the rapid construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the double-engine government.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Bengal’s farmers, despite being key contributors to India’s food supply, are not receiving fair prices.” He claimed that while potato farmers in Uttar Pradesh get ₹15-16 per kg, farmers in Bengal receive only ₹1-1.5 per kg. He alleged that farmers are being pushed into debt and distress under TMC rule.

Referring to Anand Math by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, he warned that Bengal risks returning to a situation of suffering - now driven not by famine but by exploitation and misgovernance.

Appealing to voters, he said that wherever BJP’s double-engine governments are in power, there is improved infrastructure, employment, and safety for women and businesses. Farmers receive respect, and the poor get opportunities to progress.

He concluded by stating that Bengal has immense potential and only needs public support. Recalling the 1905 partition of Bengal by the British, he said, “Bengal had once led the Swadeshi movement and united India in the freedom struggle - and can do so again.”