UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Resolution Of Public Complaints During Janata Darshan In Lucknow

ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met complainants from different districts of the state during ‘Janata Darshan’ and listened to everyone’s grievances.

The Chief Minister said, “Government is fully focused on the safety and dignity of the people of the state. Government is also committed to the proper resolution of public issues.”

He also directed officials to resolve the problems within the fixed time limit.

Some cases related to the education and health departments came up during ‘Janata Darshan’. The Chief Minister assured everyone that the government is giving special focus to education and health.

He said, “The government is committed to ensuring that every person in the state is educated and every needy person gets healthcare facilities. All matters related to these departments will be resolved with sensitivity.”

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The Chief Minister said, “Resolving the problems of every needy person is the priority of the government.”

He directed officials to ensure with full sensitivity that justice is provided to all without discrimination. Every eligible person should get the benefits of government schemes and proper treatment arrangements should be made for the needy. The Chief Minister also directed officials to quickly resolve matters related to revenue and law and order.

The Chief Minister listened to the problems of women who attended ‘Janata Darshan’, asked about their well-being and interacted with them. He told the women that the heat is very intense these days. In such a situation, they should take special care of themselves and their family members, including elders, children and men. He advised them to avoid going out unnecessarily and to pay special attention to food and health during this period.