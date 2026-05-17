UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Quick Justice During Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his Gorakhpur visit, met people from different districts and listened to their problems at the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday morning for the second consecutive day. During this, he said that resolving every person’s problem is the government’s commitment.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure with full promptness and sensitivity that justice is provided to everyone without discrimination. Every eligible person should get the benefit of welfare schemes, proper treatment arrangements should be made for the needy, and strict action should be taken against land mafias and influential people involved in illegal land grabbing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of around 150 people during the Janata Darshan program held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath Temple. Referring all applications to the concerned officials, he directed them for quick and satisfactory resolution and assured people that every problem would be resolved effectively.

During the Janata Darshan, a woman mentioned her family’s weak financial condition and requested assistance for her daughter’s marriage. When CM Yogi informed her about the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, under which Rs 1 lakh is allocated per couple, she became happy. The woman requested the Chief Minister to help her daughter get the benefit of the scheme as well. On this, CM Yogi instructed officials to complete the necessary process.

During the Janata Darshan, several people seeking financial help for treatment of serious illnesses were told by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that no one’s treatment would stop due to lack of money. He instructed officials that estimates for high-level treatment of all needy people should be prepared and made available quickly. As soon as the estimate is received, the government will immediately provide funds.

In matters related to revenue and law and order, the Chief Minister directed officials for quick resolution.