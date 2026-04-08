UP CM Yogi Adityanath Allocates Land To Bharat Electronics For Chitrakoot Defence Corridor Project

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday handed over the land allotment letter for 75 hectares in the Chitrakoot node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor to Bharat Electronics Limited Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain.

This initiative is being seen as an important institutional step towards the systematic and phased development of the Chitrakoot defence node, which will strengthen defence manufacturing infrastructure in the state and give fresh momentum to the expansion of the industrial base in the Bundelkhand region.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This initiative will play an important role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a strong and reliable identity in the field of defence manufacturing, while also accelerating the overall economic and industrial development of the Bundelkhand region."

Strategically located in central India, the Chitrakoot node is emerging as a major centre for defence production due to its excellent logistics connectivity and geographical suitability, and in the coming time it will become a key driver of investment, employment generation and high technology based industrial development.

Chief Minister added, "Under this project, Bharat Electronics Limited will establish an advanced manufacturing unit for the production of state of the art radar and air defence systems with an investment of approximately ₹562.5 crore. This initiative will not only strengthen high technology based production in the defence sector but will also provide a new direction to the expansion of industrial efficiency and technical capabilities in the state. As a result, there is a possibility of generating more than 300 direct employment opportunities, while large scale indirect employment will also be created in ancillary and allied sectors, opening new avenues for local youth."

Chief Minister also said, the establishment of this high technology unit in Chitrakoot will create quality employment opportunities for local youth, significantly reducing the need for migration to other regions for jobs. This project will not only strengthen the regional economy but will also institutionally promote the development of technically skilled human resources, research and innovation, thereby strengthening the creation of a modern industrial ecosystem in the state.

He further informed, "This initiative will provide a strong foundation to the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat by decisively strengthening indigenous production capacity in the defence sector. It will reduce dependence on imports and enable the creation of a strong, self reliant and integrated defence industrial ecosystem in the country. At the same time, the project will accelerate the development of ancillary and MSME based industries and create new opportunities for advanced technological collaboration, innovation and knowledge transfer, which will help establish the state as a major hub in defence production."

Chief Minister also mentioned that Chitrakoot, which has so far been known for its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, is now moving towards establishing a new and strong identity in the field of defence manufacturing as well.

He added, "The proposed advanced industrial unit here will not only give new momentum to regional development but will also concretely realize the vision of balanced, inclusive and multidimensional development of the state, creating a strong synergy between traditional heritage and modern industrial progress."