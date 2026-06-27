UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses The Inaugural Session Of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan Organised By The BJP Metropolitan Unit

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Addresses The Inaugural Session Of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan Organised By The BJP Metropolitan Unit | File

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has travelled from zero to the pinnacle by embracing politics based on values and ideals. A party that won only two Lok Sabha seats in 1985 is today in power at the Centre as well as in 21 states of the country. As the world's largest political party, the BJP's journey is not merely a journey to attain power, but a remarkable journey of security, good governance, prosperity and harmony."

CM Yogi was addressing the inaugural session of the BJP Metropolitan Training Camp at a resort in Gulariha, Gorakhpur, on Saturday. Addressing the participants of the training programme organised by the party's metropolitan unit under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026, the Chief Minister inspired them to continue moving forward with the spirit of 'Nation before Party' and 'Society before Individual'.

He said, "If the BJP has today become a symbol of faith in democratic values as the world's largest political party, it is because of the inspiration drawn from the ideals and values of the party's founders since the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh."

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statement, "Bina Mulyo Aur Adarsho Vali Rajneeti Maut Ka Fanda Hai' (Politics without values and ideals is a noose of death)," CM Yogi remarked that the values and ideals of the founders would always remain paramount for BJP workers.

He stated, "The BJP government has provided the country with a model of external and internal security. Before 2014, enemy countries treated our soldiers with brutality. The governments of that time remained silent because they were more concerned about maintaining relations at the cost of the nation's interests. After 2014, the government gave the country the confidence to look the enemy in the eye. Through the air strikes and surgical strikes, India demonstrated its capability and strength before the world."

The Chief Minister further stated, before 2014, Kashmir was burning, insurgency was at its peak in the north-eastern states, and Naxalism had spread across 120 districts of the country. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has crushed terrorism in Kashmir. Insurgency in the north-eastern states has ended. Naxalism is now confined to one or two districts and will soon be eliminated there as well.

He added by saying, "Development is possible only in an environment of security. It is because such an atmosphere has been created that infrastructure, road connectivity, highways, expressways, airports, inland waterways, metro projects, ropeways and logistics projects are now being developed on a large scale." He added, infrastructure is the primary requirement for development. The stronger the infrastructure, the faster the pace of development.

CM Yogi stated, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Antyodaya envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, one of the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the world has witnessed a transforming India over the past 12 years. The focus of welfare schemes is the person standing at the last rung of society."

He continues by saying, "Today, toilets have been built for 12 crore people across the country. 4 crore poor families have received permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Crores of people are receiving tap water connections. 50 crore people have received health security under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. 80 crore people have received the benefit of free ration. People are benefiting on a large scale from schemes such as PM Jeevan Jyoti, PM Start-up, Stand-up, Digital India, PM Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, ODOP and PM SVANidhi for street vendors. Poor families in villages are receiving Gharouni facilities."

The Chief Minister stated that because of the government's welfare schemes, 25 crore people have risen out of poverty and are now participating in the country's development.

He informed, "Things that once existed only in imagination have been turned into reality by the BJP government. The government has changed people's perception. No one had imagined that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi dispute would ever be resolved. Today, not only has the dispute been resolved, but the Shri Ram Mandir has also been constructed. Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and Vindhya Dham in Vindhyachal have also been developed. The tradition of the Kumbh is thousands of years old, but a divine, grand, clean and smart Kumbh has been organised for the first time under the BJP government."

He further informed, earlier governments had turned the Kumbh into a symbol of stampedes, disorder and filth. During the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the double engine government restored respect to the country's heritage. Rising above the party, Prime Minister Modi called upon every household not to hoist the BJP flag bearing the lotus symbol, but the Tricolour, the symbol of the nation's pride, honour and dignity.

CM Yogi stated, "Other political parties should also draw inspiration from the mantra of placing the nation above the party. It is this mantra that will free the nation from terrorism and lead it to new heights of development. When people become immersed in the narrowness of personal interests, the country's security is compromised."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the journey from the establishment of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the present-day Bharatiya Janata Party and recalled the personalities and contributions of its founders.

He stated, in 1951, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established under the leadership of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to protect the country from the appeasement-oriented policies of the Congress. Dr Mookerjee was a Cabinet Minister in independent India's first government. Sacrificing power, he launched a movement against the Congress government's policies on Kashmir. During that movement, he proclaimed that one nation cannot have two Prime Ministers and two flags. During that movement, he was martyred in Kashmir due to a Congress conspiracy. However, his sacrifice inspired future generations.

The Chief Minister continues by saying, "Until the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir in 2019, workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the BJP kept alive the slogan, 'Jahan Hue Balidan Mukherjee, Wah Kashmir Hamara Hai.' The vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is rooted in Dr Mookerjee's legacy."

Recalling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the founding Organisation Secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the Chief Minister stated, Deendayal Ji had called for policies that would keep the person standing at the last rung of society at the centre of economic development. For this, he introduced the idea of Antyodaya into Indian politics.

The Chief Minister stated, "During the Emergency imposed by the Congress in 1975, more than one lakh leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh were imprisoned. To protect democracy, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party in 1977 in the spirit of 'Nation Above Party.' The Janata Party government could not last long because of internal differences among some leaders and conspiracies by the Congress. Thereafter, on April 6, 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party was established under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

CM Yogi further added, political stability is essential for development. Although the first BJP government led by Atal Ji in 1996 lasted only 13 days, it subsequently governed from 1998 to 2004, demonstrating an era of political stability.

He added, "Under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, the BJP's journey of progress has today made it the world's largest political party. The standards of success established through this journey, beginning with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and continuing as the BJP while carrying the hopes and aspirations of the people, are nothing less than a dream for other political parties."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wholeheartedly praised the spirit of service displayed by BJP workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, at a time when members of other political parties remained inside their homes, BJP workers came out onto the streets to provide relief to the people. It is during times of crisis that one recognises friends and foes. The work of BJP workers reflects the spirit of 'Society before Individual.'

The inaugural session of the training camp was chaired by Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta, while the vote of thanks was delivered by newly appointed Regional President Vinod Rai. MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, BJP State Vice Presidents Dr Dharmendra Singh and Ramesh Singh, Training Camp In-charge Tryambak Nath Tripathi, former MLC Vinod Pandey, Achyutanand Shahi, Pushpadant Jain, office-bearers of the metropolitan unit and other participants of the training camp were present on the occasion.

Before attending the metropolitan training camp, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and visited the Development Exhibition organised at the venue. The exhibition showcases the public welfare schemes and development achievements of the Central and Uttar Pradesh Governments, along with the development of Gorakhpur.