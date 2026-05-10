UP Child Helpline Reunites 5-Month-Old Infant With Mother After Family Dispute

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Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is continuously taking sensitive and effective steps in the field of women and child welfare. The state government’s initiatives are showing positive results, especially in matters related to child safety, tracing missing children, and helping infants separated from their mothers due to family disputes. A recent example has emerged from Bijnor district, where the active intervention of Child Helpline helped reunite a 5-month-old infant with his mother.

Under the Mission Vatsalya Yojana being run by the Women Welfare Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Child Helpline 1098 is emerging as a major support system for children and families in need.

On May 3, the Child Helpline team received information that due to a family dispute in Bijnor district, a man named Shahabuddin had kept his five-month-old child with him and forced the mother out of the house. The matter was highly sensitive as the infant was fully dependent on the mother’s care and breast milk. As soon as the information was received, the Child Helpline team treated the matter seriously and began necessary action.

It should be noted that on the directions of the Yogi government, prompt action is being ensured in matters related to women and child protection across the state.

Following this, the Child Helpline team immediately contacted the concerned Anti Human Trafficking Unit and the local police station’s Child Welfare Officer. The joint team reached the spot, assessed the situation, and spoke separately as well as jointly with both sides. The family dispute was directly affecting the five-month-old infant. Due to the child’s very young age, he needed his mother’s care, breast milk, and constant attention. Officials explained to Shahabuddin that separating such a young child from the mother could negatively impact the child’s physical, mental, and emotional development.

The Child Helpline team and child welfare officials also made the father aware of the legal and social aspects of the matter. Through counselling, the team established communication between mother Faima and father Shahabuddin and tried to resolve the dispute peacefully. As a result, Shahabuddin agreed to hand over the child to his wife Faima.

In the presence of the joint team, the 5-month-old infant was safely reunited with his mother. It was also ensured that the child continues to receive proper maternal nutrition and care. At present, Child Helpline 1098 operating under the Mission Vatsalya Yojana is playing an important role in handling such cases.

Faima Khatoon, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, said that due to a family dispute, her husband Shahabuddin had forced her out of the house and taken away the child. She lodged a complaint with Child Helpline 1098, after which immediate action was taken.

She said that the officials helped reunite her with her child, for which she expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team. She stated, “The family would always remain thankful to them.”

At present, Faima has gone to her parental home with the child. She has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for support in the upbringing of the child.

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Deputy Director of the Directorate of Women Welfare Pushpendra Singh said, “The state government is giving top priority to the safety and protection of children.”

He also informed, “The case of reuniting the five-month-old infant with his mother in Bijnor is an example of this sensitive and effective working system. Considering the infant’s age, ensuring his safety, nutrition, and maternal care was extremely important. Through the coordinated efforts of the Child Helpline team, Anti Human Trafficking Unit, and child welfare officials, the matter was resolved peacefully.”

“The state government is fully committed to protecting the best interests of children and such prompt action will continue in future as well,” he adde