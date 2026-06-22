UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Reaches Fire Incident Site Directly From Aligarh | X @ians_india

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to the state capital on Monday. He proceeded directly to the site of the fire incident in Aliganj. The Chief Minister inspected the building damaged by the blaze and also went to the rooftop of a nearby building to assess the situation firsthand. He obtained a detailed briefing on the incident from government and administrative officials and directed that strict action be taken against those responsible.

Expressing deep grief over the deaths of children in the tragedy, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

From the incident site, the Chief Minister went directly to King George's Medical University (KGMU), where the injured children are being treated. He met the injured and sought detailed information about the cause of the fire and the sequence of events.

The Chief Minister also consoled the families of the injured and assured them of all possible assistance. He directed the KGMU administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sonia Nityanand briefed the Chief Minister in detail about the treatment being provided to the injured.

During his visit to KGMU, the Chief Minister also met the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Expressing his condolences, he offered comfort and support to the bereaved families and shared in their grief. He stated that while no one can bring back the lives that have been lost, he assured them that those responsible for the tragedy would not be spared under any circumstances. He reiterated that the government stands firmly with the affected families.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during his visits to the incident site and KGMU were Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical) Amit Kumar Ghosh, DG (Fire Services) Sujit Pandey, Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, District Magistrate Vishakh G., and other senior officials.