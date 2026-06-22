Ayodhya Ram Temple Sees Sharp Drop In Footfall And Donations After Donation Embezzlement Controversy Erupts

Ayodhya Ram Temple | X/DD News

Ayodhya: The alleged embezzlement of donation money at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya appears to be taking a toll on both pilgrim turnout and offerings, with temple authorities recording a noticeable decline in footfall and donations after the controversy came to light.

Donations Plunge Sharply

According to temple sources, the shrine, which had witnessed an unprecedented rush during the summer vacation with nearly 4.9 lakh devotees offering prayers in five days, has seen the number of visitors fall in recent days. Donations have also dropped sharply. The temple had been receiving an average of around Rs 7 crore in monthly offerings over the past several months, but collections in the last fortnight have fallen to nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The decline follows the registration of a case over the alleged theft and misappropriation of donation money, triggering questions among a section of devotees over the handling of offerings. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rejected allegations of any lapse and maintains that the collection, storage and counting of donations are carried out through a secure and transparent system under strict supervision.

Trust Denies Any Lapses

The slowdown comes after an exceptionally busy period at the temple. Until the end of May, daily footfall ranged between 70,000 and 80,000 devotees. The number rose sharply from the first week of June as schools closed for summer vacations and pilgrims from across the country flocked to Ayodhya.

Temple records show that 96,958 devotees visited on June 7, followed by 98,655 on June 8. The figure crossed one lakh on June 9 with 1,16,689 devotees. Another 97,542 pilgrims visited on June 10, while 81,000 devotees had offered prayers by 5 pm on June 11, taking the five-day total to nearly 4.9 lakh.

Devotees arrived from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra and several southern states, prompting the temple administration to strengthen queue management, drinking water facilities, shaded waiting areas, medical assistance and security arrangements.

However, temple officials say the momentum has slowed after the donation controversy surfaced, with both footfall and offerings witnessing a decline. While it remains unclear whether the trend will continue, the controversy has added fresh scrutiny to the trust's handling of temple donations.