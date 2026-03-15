UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Tourism Development Works At Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple In Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Baba Bhuradev Ji Temple, in Saharanpur on Saturday. (@GorakhnathMndr X/ANI Photo) | ANI

Saharanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the district of Saharanpur and inspected the ongoing tourism development project at the sacred Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple, a revered Siddhpeeth. During the visit, he reviewed the progress of key facilities being developed under the tourism corridor project, including souvenir shops, a toilet block, a tourist facilitation center, and a multilevel parking facility.

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister offered prayers with Vedic chanting at the temples of Bhura Dev Temple and Maa Shakumbhari Devi.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all development works are completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high construction quality.

He instructed that projects scheduled for completion by October should be finished as per the prescribed standards before the festival of Sharadiya Navratri. He also directed that the elevated road being constructed from Bhura Dev Temple to Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple be completed at the earliest.

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Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Saini, Minister of State for Public Works Brajesh Singh, MLAs Mukesh Chaudhary (Nakur), Devendra Nim (Rampur Maniharan), Kirt Singh (Gangoh), and Rajiv Gumber (Nagar), along with ADG Bhanu Bhaskar, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Rupesh Kumar, DIG Abhishek Singh, Chief Development Officer Sumit Rajesh Mahajan, former MLA Naresh Saini, district BJP president Ajit Rana, mahanagar president Sheetal Vishnoi, and other officials were present during the inspection.