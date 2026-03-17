UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Inspected Maa Vindhyavasini University

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction work of Maa Vindhyavasini University on Tuesday. | X @ANI

Lucknow/Mirzapur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the construction work of Maa Vindhyavasini University on Tuesday. He planted a Maulshree sapling in the campus and also inspected the academic and administrative blocks of the university.

Chief Minister directed that the construction of the university be completed by May 31, and also instructed to ensure the construction of internal roads and provision of drinking water within the campus. He directed officials of the construction agency to strictly adhere to quality and timelines under all circumstances.

CM Yogi asked the university administration to introduce courses that not only focus on skill development but also connect youth with employment opportunities. This will benefit the youth of Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and nearby regions. The university administration has sent a requisition for the appointment of Group C employees. Chief Minister directed that action be taken on this at the government level.

Chief Minister inspected the academic and administrative blocks of the university. After reviewing the construction work, he directed the agency to pay special attention to timeliness and quality. He said that a university is a temple of education.

The government has fulfilled a long-pending demand by establishing a university in the name of Maa Vindhyavasini for the youth of Mirzapur. Any negligence in its construction will not be tolerated.

CM Yogi Adityanath planted a Maulshree sapling in the university premises and instructed the administration to coordinate with the Forest Department during the upcoming monsoon season to procure a large number of saplings. He asked them to conduct a large-scale plantation drive in and around the campus with the participation of teachers, students, and staff. He also emphasized increasing greenery.

On Chief Minister’s arrival, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shobha Gaur welcomed him by presenting a bouquet and a memento. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ashish Patel, MLA Ramashankar Patel (Madihaan), Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Mahendra Agrawal, Commissioner Rajesh Prakash, District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar, Finance Officer Girish Kumar, Registrar Ram Narayan, Controller of Examinations Mahendra Kumar, Deputy Registrar Sunil Kumar Saroj, and others were present.