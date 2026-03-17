Fortunes Transformed By The ‘Chief Minister Youth Scheme’: Khushi Gupta From Lucknow Emerges As A New Face Of Women Entrepreneurship

Through the ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign,’ Yogi government is empowering the dreams of young people by providing interest-free and collateral-free loans for self-employment. | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Through the ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign,’ Yogi government is empowering the dreams of young people by providing interest-free and collateral-free loans for self-employment.

Benefiting from this scheme, Khushi Gupta, a resident of Lucknow, has turned the vision of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh into reality by fulfilling her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. She has not only established a unique identity in the beauty business but has also become a source of inspiration for other women.

Khushi Gupta shared that she is currently pursuing a BA LLB in Lucknow. She has a keen interest in makeup and the beauty industry and completed a professional course in the same field. After learning about the ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign,’ she visited a bank to gather details and also underwent a one-week entrepreneurship training.

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Under this scheme, she received a loan of ₹4.5 lakh, which was completely interest-free and collateral-free. With the financial assistance provided under the scheme, she invested in salon interiors and vendor payments. In 2025, she launched a unisex salon, studio, and academy named “Glam House” in the Khurram Nagar area of Lucknow. Today, Khushi earns lakhs of rupees every month and is also providing employment to other women.

Under the ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign,’ Yogi government is connecting young people aged 21 to 40 with the mainstream business ecosystem. The scheme provides interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh. Today, thousands of women like Khushi are contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP through micro and small enterprises. Khushi’s story serves as an inspiration for all women who aspire to build their own identity.