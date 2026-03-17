UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Attends Tribute Meeting On The Death Anniversary Of Former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attended a tribute meeting on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attended a tribute meeting on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes at his statue. He described the late Bahuguna as a popular leader, an efficient administrator, and a freedom fighter.

CM Yogi said, "Bahuguna Ji elevated Uttar Pradesh’s development to new heights. Bahuguna Ji consistently worked to strengthen social awareness and national consciousness."

CM Yogi added, "Former Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was born in a small village in Pauri district of the then Uttar Pradesh (present-day Uttarakhand). He received his early education in his village and later moved to Prayagraj for higher studies. During his student years, he became a student leader and joined India’s freedom movement. Along with contributing to the country’s independence, he continuously worked to strengthen social awareness and national consciousness."

The Chief Minister said, "Bahuguna was arrested in 1942 in Prayagraj as a student leader. In independent India, he made notable contributions as a public representative, state minister, Chief Minister, and Union Minister. He gave a new identity to Prayagraj and played a significant role in taking Uttar Pradesh’s development to greater heights. All the work he carried out as a public representative was dedicated to every section of society, national prosperity, and public welfare."

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MLA Jai Devi, Legislative Council Member Ramchandra Pradhan, Dr. Ammar Rizvi, former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, and former Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, among others, also paid floral tributes to the late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna.