UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Flagged Off 10 Lakh Vehicles At Tata Motors Lucknow Plant

ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the 10th lakh vehicle at the Tata Motors Lucknow plant. The Chief Minister described this milestone as more than just an industrial achievement, calling it a decisive step towards establishing the state as a global manufacturing hub.

He said, this 34-year journey reflects 'Tata’s trust' and the changing work culture of Uttar Pradesh, along with strong infrastructure and an investment-friendly environment.

During the program, the Chief Minister not only highlighted industrial achievements but also emphasized the core principles of work culture. He said, "The foundation of success for any group or institution lies in teamwork, gratitude and honesty. Every employee should discharge their responsibilities with full commitment, as this ensures long-term personal and institutional progress."

Chief Minister clearly stated, avoiding external interference is essential to keep any organization strong. He cautioned that “those who disrupt are many, but those who build are very few,” and therefore every employee must treat the organization like a family, maintain its unity and trust, and promote a positive work culture.

Chief Minister said, "A sense of gratitude is necessary to carry forward this development journey. It is important to understand which group has enabled our progress and is continuously contributing to the nation’s development. Every employee should perform their duties with teamwork, honesty and commitment, as this forms the basis of long-term success. Under no circumstances should external elements be allowed to interfere in the internal matters of any group or plant."

Referring to the work culture of the Tata Group, he said that the group maintains a family-like relationship with its employees, and it is everyone’s responsibility to strengthen the organization while preserving this spirit.

Chief Minister informed in his address, "This moment is a symbol of pride and happiness for all, as Tata Motors has launched its 10th lakh bus from the Lucknow plant after a glorious journey of 34 years. This achievement is not merely an industrial revolution, but a launch pad for the historic flight that is establishing India and Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub. This 'milestone moment' represents the momentum of New India and New Uttar Pradesh, which is not meant to stop, but to continuously move forward towards greater heights with a commitment to deliver development, trust and prosperity to every citizen."

Explaining the concept of momentum, the Chief Minister stated, it is not just an 'M' but a combination of 'Mass' and 'Velocity'. Where there is mass, velocity is naturally generated, and this velocity provides new energy and strength. In the context of Uttar Pradesh, this 'Mass' is reflected in its population of 25 crore and a 56% youth workforce. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is connecting this human resource with skill, innovation and technology, transforming it into a market-ready and industry-ready workforce, thereby accelerating the state’s development.

Referring to 'V' as velocity, the Chief Minister said it symbolizes the double speed of the double engine government.

He added, the development momentum in Uttar Pradesh is no longer limited to figures but is clearly visible on the ground. Rapidly developing modern infrastructure, expressways and improved connectivity are creating a strong foundation for the manufacturing sector.

Chief Minister said, "9 years ago, Uttar Pradesh was facing an identity crisis, poor connectivity and security challenges, where it was difficult to distinguish between roads and potholes, and investors were hesitant to come. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has now gained a new direction, where improved law and order and modern infrastructure have laid a strong foundation for development."

CM said, today, the state is emerging as an attractive destination for investment and production. Currently, Uttar Pradesh accounts for about 55% of the country’s expressways. The inauguration of the Ganga Expressway is proposed this month. After this, the state’s share in expressways will increase to 60%. A network of four-lane and two-lane connectivity has been developed up to the district level. Air connectivity has also improved significantly, from only two active airports earlier to 16 operational airports today, along with the development of the Noida International Airport as a world-class project. These developments are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a major centre for investment and growth in the country.

Chief Minister also informed, "From childhood till today, every Indian has witnessed and experienced how Tata buses and heavy vehicles have served people’s travel and daily needs. Whether it is delivering goods to the last person or fulfilling daily requirements, Tata has always stood as a symbol of trust. That is why the Tata Group has become a symbol of unwavering trust in the country. 'Tata means trust' is not just a perception but the experience of millions. The legacy of its founders, strong leadership and the hard work of its employees have strengthened this trust, which is felt not only in India but across many countries."

This trust is the result of teamwork that has established Tata as a symbol of quality, reliability and nation-building. From watches to aircraft manufacturing, from salt to networking, from steel to software, and across sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, defence, automobiles and hospitality, the Tata Group has made remarkable contributions to strengthening India. Its partnership with Uttar Pradesh is not limited to investment but serves as a strong foundation of trust and development, playing a crucial role in taking the state to new heights of prosperity.

Chief Minister added, "With strong infrastructure, security and facilities, the Tata Motors Lucknow plant has continuously evolved over the past 34 years into an excellent example of innovation, investment and technological progress. Its transition from diesel to CNG and now to electric vehicles and defence trucks reflects adaptation to future needs. The 10th lakh bus, with a range of 200 km, promotes environmentally friendly transportation."

CM further informed, with more than 5,600 employees, the plant has become a major hub for employment and skill development, providing opportunities to youth under the ‘Lakshya’ program. Established with the vision of Ratan Tata, the plant today supports the livelihood of around 6,000 families and has connected lakhs of people to employment.

After the flag-off, the Chief Minister also took a ride in the newly launched Tata Motors bus on Wednesday. He inspected the entire plant and gathered insights into the various technologies used in production.

On this occasion, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, MD and CEO Girish Wagh, and Vice President Operations Tata Motors Vishal Badshah were present.