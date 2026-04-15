 CM Yogi Adityanath Dedicates Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor Calls It Gamechanger For Western Uttar Pradesh
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HomeUttar-pradeshCM Yogi Adityanath Dedicates Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor Calls It Gamechanger For Western Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath Dedicates Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor Calls It Gamechanger For Western Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath termed the Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor a “gamechanger” for Western UP. He said it will reduce travel time, boost trade and create jobs, while improving access to markets for local industries and agricultural produce across the region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
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UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Saharanpur: The newly inaugurated Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor has been dedicated to the nation, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling it a “gamechanger” for Western Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing gratitude to Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the corridor will significantly reduce travel time between Saharanpur, Delhi and Dehradun while boosting regional connectivity. He noted that the project will open global market access for Saharanpur’s woodwork, Meerut’s sports goods, and agricultural produce from nearby districts.

Highlighting the impact of the “double engine” government, Yogi said the corridor will create new opportunities for industrial growth, investment and employment. He added that improved infrastructure is accelerating development across the region.

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The Chief Minister also underlined ongoing projects such as Maa Shakumbhari University, the Sarsawa airport, and the upcoming film city in Jewar, stating that the region is emerging as a hub of opportunity.

On the occasion of B. R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, saying the corridor marks a major step towards economic progress and connectivity in Western UP.

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