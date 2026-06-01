UP: Chambal Foundation Campaign Demands Recognition For Forgotten Heroes Of 1857 Revolt, Gathers 3,500 Signatures | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Etawah: A month-long public awareness campaign demanding rightful recognition for lesser-known heroes of India’s First War of Independence in 1857 has concluded with widespread public support in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative focused on highlighting the contributions of Jita Chamar, Jangli-Mangli Bhangi and Maroon Singh Lodhi, whose roles in the uprising have remained largely absent from mainstream historical narratives.

Organized by the Chambal Foundation, the campaign ran from May 1 to May 31, 2026, covering 65 villages across the region. Through village meetings, community discussions, street-corner gatherings and direct outreach programs, volunteers educated residents about the sacrifices and contributions of these local freedom fighters.

According to organizers, the campaign reached nearly 60,000 people and generated significant public engagement. More than 3,500 individuals expressed their support by signing petitions and an 18-metre-long cloth banner demanding that the three revolutionaries be given due recognition in history books, educational curricula and public memorials.

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Campaign volunteers also met family members and descendants of the freedom fighters to collect historical accounts, oral traditions and family records. Organizers believe that documenting these narratives is essential to preserving an important chapter of India’s freedom struggle. Representatives of the campaign said they would soon seek an appointment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to submit the signatures and memorandum.

They will urge the state government to take concrete steps to ensure that the contributions of Jita Chamar, Jangli-Mangli Bhangi and Maroon Singh Lodhi receive the recognition they deserve.

Organizers say the movement will continue until these forgotten heroes find a permanent place in public memory and future generations learn about their sacrifices for freedom and self-respect.