UP, Centre Sign MoU To Accelerate Jal Jeevan Mission Rural Water Access |

Lucknow: A significant step was taken on Wednesday towards strengthening access to clean drinking water in rural areas of the state. Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Central Government and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

This agreement formally marks the beginning of the next phase of the mission, which recently received approval from the Union Cabinet. The MoU was signed virtually in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this agreement is an important step towards realizing the goal of “Har Ghar Nal se Jal” on the ground. It will enable better planning, timely execution, and improved outcomes in water supply schemes. He added that rural families will directly benefit through access to safe and clean drinking water.

Calling it an example of strong coordination between the Centre and the State, he said that it will enhance both transparency and accountability. CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the resolve to provide clean drinking water to the last person is now being realized at a faster pace.

Highlighting the transformation in the state’s drinking water system, Chief Minister noted that earlier piped water supply was limited to a few villages, whereas now regular water supply is being ensured in thousands of villages. Areas that once suffered from serious diseases due to contaminated water are witnessing rapid improvement.

In particular, cleanliness and drinking water initiatives have played a crucial role in controlling diseases like encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasized that the government’s focus is not limited to providing connections, but also extends to the long-term operation and maintenance of schemes. Currently, alongside water supply, maintenance systems have also been strengthened in a large number of villages.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further stated that a scheme which initially covered limited areas has now been expanded to all villages lacking piped water facilities. Regions like Bundelkhand and Vindhya, once facing acute water scarcity, are now receiving tap water in every household.

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On this occasion, Union Minister C.R. Patil said that quality, transparency and accountability must remain paramount in works undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He urged states to ensure that all projects are implemented with sustainability and long-term utility in mind. This agreement will not only strengthen drinking water supply but also positively impact rural living standards, health, and education.

The program was also attended by Union Minister of State V. Somanna, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and other senior officials.