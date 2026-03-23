UP Cabinet Clears Ordinance Simplifying Land Use Conversion Via Building Plan Approvals | ANI

Lucknow: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ordinance 2026 for amendment in Section 80 of Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 has been approved.

Under this significant decision, process of land use (non-agricultural use) conversion has been greatly simplified in areas under development authorities, industrial development authorities, regulated areas and Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board.

Now, there will be no need for a separate land use conversion process in these areas. If a building plan is approved by concerned authority, it will automatically be considered as land use conversion.

Earlier, people had to go through a dual process, first applying for land use conversion and then getting the building plan approved, leading to delays and higher consumption of time and resources.

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Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that under the new system, all formalities have been integrated into the building plan approval process itself. This reform will not only provide major relief to the general public but will also make procedures simpler and more transparent for investors.

As a result, it is expected to boost investment, accelerate industrial establishment and give new momentum to industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.