UP Cabinet Approves Navayug Palika Yojana To Boost Urban Infrastructure Across Districts

ANI

Lucknow: To accelerate the expansion of Smart City Mission and promote balanced urban development in the state, cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved 'Navayug Palika Yojana'.

Under this scheme, urban local bodies in 58 district headquarters will be equipped with modern facilities. For the first time, state government has prioritized urban bodies outside municipal corporations, especially Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats located at district headquarters and has prepared a new development framework. Scheme includes 55 Nagar Palika Parishads, 3 Nagar Panchayats and Dadri Nagar Palika Parishad (Gautam Buddha Nagar).

Under the scheme, ₹583.20 crore will be spent annually, amounting to a total investment of ₹2916 crore* over 5 years (2025-26 to 2029-30). This is a fully state-funded scheme, with no financial contribution from the central government. Modeled on the Smart City concept, scheme will promote digital governance, e-services and technological solutions, making citizen services more transparent, efficient and effective.

Primary objective of the scheme is to strengthen urban infrastructure, provide a clean and well-organized environment and improve the 'ease of living' for citizens. It will include large-scale development of roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, street lighting and other civic amenities.

Developing district headquarters will help reduce regional development imbalances and boost economic activities in areas outside municipal corporations, ensuring balanced urban growth. Committees will be formed at district level for project selection. After evaluation by a state-level technical committee, projects will be approved by the competent authority. Only then will implementation be carried out.

State Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma stated that government is committed to holistic and balanced urban development. He said that just as large municipal corporations are being developed under the Smart City Mission, similar efforts will now be made to develop municipal areas at district headquarters. The 'Navayug Palika Yojana' is a result of this vision.

Under this scheme, facilities such as community halls, auditoriums, exhibition centers, parks and modernization of electricity systems will be developed. Urban bodies have been divided into two categories based on population (above 1.5 lakh and below 1.5 lakh) to prioritize development according to their needs.