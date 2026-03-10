UP Cabinet Approves Eighteenth Amendment To Higher Judicial Service Rules | ANI

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to amend the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1975 was approved. Based on the recommendation of the Hon’ble High Court, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (Eighteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026 will be implemented.

Under this amendment, certain provisions related to recruitment, quota, and the selection process have been revised.

According to the amendment, changes will be made to Rule 5 (related to sources of recruitment), Rule 6 (related to quota), Rule 18 (related to the selection process), Rule 20 (related to promotion), Rule 22 (related to appointment), and Appendix-1.

Under the new arrangement, the promotion quota from Civil Judge (Senior Division) has been reduced from 65 percent to 50 percent. Promotions will be granted on the basis of merit and seniority, and to officers who qualify in the suitability examination.

At the same time, the promotion quota through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination has been increased from 10 percent to 25 percent. Only those Civil Judges will be eligible who have completed at least three years of service in the post and a minimum of seven years of service in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service.

Additionally, the quota for direct recruitment from advocates (Bar) will remain unchanged at 25 percent.