UP Cabinet Approves 4 Global Capability Centre Projects Worth ₹1,710 Crore | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved proposals to issue Letters of Comfort to four companies planning to invest Rs 1,709.84 crore in setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, in a move aimed at attracting global businesses and creating high-skilled employment opportunities.

The companies whose proposals were cleared under the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre Policy-2024 are Havells India Ltd, Ameriprise India LLP, MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Pvt Ltd and LG Soft India Pvt Ltd.

मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित कैबिनेट बैठक में गौतम बुद्ध नगर में चार GCC औद्योगिक इकाइयों को लेटर ऑफ कम्फर्ट (LoC) जारी करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति दी गई। https://t.co/f2VZZWFFMs — Government of UP (@UPGovt) October 27, 2026

Four GCC Projects Planned In Noida

The projects will be set up in Gautam Buddha Nagar, with two proposed under the Noida Authority and two on private land at Embassy Oxygen Business Park. The government has approved incentives for the projects, with Havells and LG Soft India to be considered on a case-to-case basis, while Ameriprise and MetLife will receive incentives as prescribed under the policy.

Havells India has proposed an investment of Rs 879 crore, the largest among the four projects, followed by LG Soft India with Rs 634 crore. Ameriprise India has proposed an investment of Rs 112.84 crore, while MetLife Global Operations Support Centre has committed Rs 84 crore.

Government Outlines GCC Policy Framework

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state government had notified the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre Policy-2024 on May 7, 2025, to position the state as a competitive destination for domestic and international investment. The GCC Implementation Rules-2025 were subsequently issued on January 7, 2026, to facilitate the policy's implementation.

The proposals were considered at a meeting of the high-level empowered committee, chaired by the chief secretary, on July 10, 2026. The Cabinet's approval clears the way for the issuance of Letters of Comfort to the four companies.

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Investments Expected To Create Skilled Jobs

Global Capability Centres are facilities established by multinational and large companies to manage specialised business functions, including technology development, research, financial services, digital operations and engineering. Their expansion is expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's business services ecosystem and create employment opportunities for skilled professionals.

The state government is seeking to attract more such investments as it looks to expand its presence in technology-driven and high-value business services.