UP Budget Boosts Livestock, Fisheries, Rural Economy

Lucknow: During the discussion on the Budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Government has made comprehensive provisions for livestock, fisheries, environmental conservation and the cooperative sector.”

He emphasized that to strengthen the rural economy, equal importance is being given to animal husbandry and fisheries along with agriculture.

Chief Minister said, “₹2,000 crore has been allocated in the Budget for the maintenance and care of destitute cattle.” Government will also take concrete steps toward breed improvement to enhance milk production and improve livestock quality.

He added that to promote rural employment and women empowerment, goat rearing, sheep farming, piggery and poultry farming will be encouraged. These activities will generate new sources of income for self-help groups and rural women, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that significant provisions have also been made for the development of the fisheries sector. Under the Nishadraj Boat Scheme, 1,622 fishermen have been provided boats, nets and life jackets to secure and strengthen their livelihoods.

He further stated, “₹100 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a World Fish Center, fish seed and brood banks, fish processing centers, modern fish markets, and the development of integrated aqua parks.” The objective is to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in fish production despite being a landlocked state.

Chief Minister said that under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, more than 242 crore saplings have been planted across the state so far. Forest cover has increased to nearly 10 percent. A target of planting 35 crore saplings has been set for this year.

He added that budgetary provisions have also been made for the development of the Ranipur Tiger Reserve, the Clean Air Management Project and the establishment of a Forestry and Horticulture University. These measures will strengthen biodiversity conservation and environmental balance.

Chief Minister said, “Government has offered concessions on expensive loans available through cooperative banks to provide relief to small and marginal farmers.” The objective is to ensure that farmers have access to affordable and accessible credit, enabling them to expand agricultural and animal husbandry activities.