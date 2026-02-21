UP Sees 1.56 Billion Tourists In 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Development

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: During the discussion on the Budget in the Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that approximately 1.56 billion tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in 2025, reflecting the state’s changing image and strengthened infrastructure. He said, “The government has placed special emphasis on the holistic development of religious, cultural, and heritage sites, and the positive results are now visible.”

The Chief Minister said., “Major faith centers such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya Dham, Vindhya Corridor, Chitrakoot, and Naimisharanya have undergone extensive development. Passenger amenities, cleanliness, lighting, and connectivity at these locations have been significantly strengthened, leading to a notable increase in the number of devotees arriving from across the country and abroad.”

He further stated that, keeping social harmony and respect for great leaders in mind, the Social Welfare Department has been allocated ₹500 crore for the development of statues and parks dedicated to B. R. Ambedkar, Ravidas, and Valmiki. This step is significant for promoting social justice and preserving cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister informed the House that UNESCO has granted Lucknow recognition as a “Creative City of Gastronomy,” giving global recognition to the state’s rich culinary traditions. He added, “In Agra, the Mughal Museum has been renamed and is being developed as a memorial and museum in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ensuring that the contributions of national heroes are conveyed to future generations.”

The Chief Minister said, “Work is underway to develop Hastinapur, Sarnath, Shravasti, and Bateshwar as iconic cities. These places are being developed in line with international standards to create new tourism opportunities.” He also stated that an International Yoga and Wellness Center is being established in PPP mode at Pura Mahadev Temple in Baghpat district to promote wellness tourism.

The Chief Minister informed the House that an MoU has been signed with Tata Sons for the construction of a Temple Museum in Ayodhya. The museum will showcase the state’s religious and cultural heritage through modern technology.

He added, “Under the Tourism Policy, a proposal has been included to provide collateral-free loans of up to ₹2 lakh for establishing homestays through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. This will create new opportunities for employment and self-employment at the local level.”

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights in tourism by maintaining a balance between faith, culture, heritage, and modern development, and that this achievement is the result of the cooperation of the people and the government’s clear policy direction.