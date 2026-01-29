 UP Budget 2026–27 To Be Presented On February 11
Uttar Pradesh’s Cabinet, chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, has scheduled the Budget Session for February 9, with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing the House on the first day. Condolences for deceased members will be observed on February 10. The 2026–27 Budget will be presented at 11 AM on February 11, focusing on development, welfare, infrastructure, and economic growth.

Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
UP Budget 2026–27 To Be Presented On February 11

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Budget for the financial year 2026–27 will be presented on February 11. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. It was also decided that the Budget Session of the State Legislature will begin on February 9.

Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions, State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “On the first day of the session, February 9, Governor Anandiben Patel will address the House. On February 10, the Legislature will observe condolences in memory of deceased members.”

The Finance Minister added that the 2026–27 Budget will be presented at 11:00 AM on February 11, with a strong focus on development, public welfare, infrastructure, and economic strengthening.

