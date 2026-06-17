UP BEd Entrance Exam 2026 Results Declared; Aligarh's Vandana Singh Secures State Rank 1

Vandana Singh of Aligarh emerged as the state topper in the Uttar Pradesh Joint B.Ed. Entrance Examination 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 16: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint B.Ed. Entrance Examination 2026 were declared on Tuesday at the Library Building of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow. Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of State Rajni Tiwari, vice chancellors, the Principal Secretary and the Secretary interacted with the toppers of the examination through video calls, congratulated them, and discussed their future plans.

Congratulating all successful candidates, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said, "By qualifying the examination, candidates have taken an important step toward shaping their future. Such achievements are made possible through the sacrifices of parents and the guidance of teachers."

Emphasising the values of 'Guru Devo Bhava, Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava', he said, "Every individual should remain dedicated to the nation. Patriotism is not solely the responsibility of soldiers but the duty of every citizen. Fulfilling one's responsibilities toward society with honesty, hard work and commitment is true patriotism."

The Minister congratulated Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, for conducting the examination through a robust technology-driven system integrated with AI. He said, "The university has demonstrated how examinations can be conducted with integrity, transparency and confidentiality. After the formation of the Yogi government, universities in Lucknow, Bareilly and now Jhansi have successfully conducted B.Ed. examinations, contributing to improvements in educational standards. Earlier, discussions often centred on copying and malpractice, but today technology is ensuring fair and malpractice-free examinations."

Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari described the day as a moment of celebration for B.Ed. aspirants. Congratulating all successful candidates, she said, "Their knowledge, experience and dedication will help them establish a distinct identity." She also commended Bundelkhand University and its team for successfully organising the examination.

Examination Conducted Across 72 Districts

The Government of Uttar Pradesh entrusted Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, with the responsibility of conducting the State-Level Joint B.Ed. Entrance Examination 2026. The examination was held on May 31, 2026, in two shifts, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 1,011 examination centres across 72 districts of the state, maintaining complete transparency, integrity and confidentiality.

A total of 444,958 candidates registered for the examination, including 272,659 women, 172,297 men and 2 transgender candidates.

Category-wise registrations included 236,272 candidates from the General category, 132,217 from Other Backward Classes, 72,128 from Scheduled Castes, 1,341 from Scheduled Tribes and 2,448 candidates with disabilities.

A total of 400,499 candidates appeared in the first shift and 400,756 in the second shift. Overall attendance was nearly 90 per cent. Kasganj and Pilibhit recorded the highest attendance at 95 per cent, while Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar registered the lowest attendance at 84 per cent.

AI-Based Monitoring And Biometric Verification

A high-tech Command and Control Room was established, and live monitoring of all 1,011 centres across 72 districts was carried out through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). More than 22,000 CCTV cameras and 5,651 biometric devices were installed.

AI-based systems and real-time biometric attendance mechanisms were used to conduct facial recognition and fingerprint verification of all candidates.

AI-enabled CCTV surveillance monitored strong rooms, examination halls, and entry and exit points. A VoIP-based communication system enabled real-time connectivity with all examination centres. GPS-enabled body-worn cameras were provided to university representatives.

During the examination, four candidates were found using unfair means, and their results were subsequently cancelled.

Examination Results

OMR answer sheets were evaluated through double scanning and image-scanning-based scoring systems. Ranks were issued to a total of 400,107 candidates, including 153,612 men, 246,494 women and 1 transgender candidate.

Among the ranked candidates, 248,452 belonged to the Arts stream, 128,018 to the Science stream, 20,514 to Commerce and 3,771 to Agriculture.

Toppers

Among the top ten rank holders, four are men and six are women.

Vandana Singh of Aligarh (Science Stream) secured first position in the state.

Nitin Pachauri of Aligarh (Science Stream) secured second position.

Mishra Khushi Ajay of Jaunpur (Science Stream) secured third position.

Read Also UP BEd JEE Result 2026 Declared OUT At bujhansi.ac.in; Direct Link Here

The event was attended by Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari, Bundelkhand University Vice Chancellor Prof. Mukesh Pandey, RML Law University Vice Chancellor Prof. Amar Pal Singh, Principal Secretary for Higher Education M.K. Agrawal, Chief Advisor Prof. S.P. Singh, State Coordinator Prof. Saurabh Srivastava, Co-State Coordinators Prof. D.K. Bhatt and Prof. Kavya Dubey, Registrar Gyanendra Kumar, Controller of Examinations Raj Bahadur, Finance Officer Pramod Kumar Singh, along with other faculty members and staff of the university.