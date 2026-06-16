UP BEd JEE Result 2026 Declared OUT At bujhansi.ac.in; Direct Link Here

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has declared the UP BEd JEE result 2026. The candidate appearing for UP BEd JEE, held on May 31, can now see and download their UP BEd JEE merit list from the official website of the university at bujhansi.ac.in.

This entrance examination acts as the stepping stone for getting admission into the two-year BEd courses offered by government, aided, and private institutes across the state of Uttar Pradesh for the 2026–28 session. Now that the results are out, candidates can evaluate their performance and start preparing for the further process of counselling.

Direct link to check the result

UP BEd JEE result 2026: Important dates

Examination Date: May 31, 2026

Result Declaration Date: June 16, 2026

Result Status: Released

Official Website: bujhansi.ac.in

Academic Session: 2026–28

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps

Visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on the "UP BEd JEE Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter your User ID (Registration Number) and Password.

Fill in the security code displayed on the screen.

Click on the submit button.

Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and keep a printed copy for future admission and counselling purposes.

Direct link to check the result

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

After downloading the result, candidates should carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard, including:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Father’s and mother’s names

Total marks obtained

Paper-wise marks (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Number of correct and incorrect responses

State rank

Category rank

Counselling eligibility status

Candidates must get in touch with Bundelkhand University for any errors regarding personal information or marks.

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Admission process to begin shortly

Announcement of results is followed by the commencement of the admissions process. Those candidates who qualify in the entrance test will become eligible to undergo the counselling process that will be organized by Bundelkhand University.

Bundelkhand University will soon issue counselling dates along with registration dates, choice filling pattern, and seat matrix. Seats will be offered according to merit and other factors like quota and reservations.

It is recommended that candidates keep an eye on the official website for any further information.

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Documents required for counselling

Candidates should keep the following documents ready ahead of the counselling process:

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Graduation mark sheets and degree certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

Valid photo identity proof

Recent passport-size photographs

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Universities participating in UP BEd admissions 2026

Through UP BEd JEE, candidates can seek admission to several universities across the state, including:

Central and Eastern Uttar Pradesh

University of Lucknow

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi

Western Uttar Pradesh

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra

Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur

Southern and Bundelkhand Region

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur

Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj

Other Participating Universities

Gautam Buddha University, Noida

Siddharth University, Siddharthnagar

Maa Vindhyavasini University, Mirzapur

Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their scorecards, as they will be required throughout the counselling and admission process. The university will shortly announce the next round of admission-related activities on its official portal.