UP BEd JEE Result 2026 Declared OUT At bujhansi.ac.in; Direct Link Here

UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has declared the UP BEd JEE result 2026. The candidate appearing for UP BEd JEE, held on May 31, can now see and download their UP BEd JEE merit list from the official website of the university at bujhansi.ac.in.
This entrance examination acts as the stepping stone for getting admission into the two-year BEd courses offered by government, aided, and private institutes across the state of Uttar Pradesh for the 2026–28 session. Now that the results are out, candidates can evaluate their performance and start preparing for the further process of counselling.
Direct link to check the result
UP BEd JEE result 2026: Important dates
Examination Date: May 31, 2026
Result Declaration Date: June 16, 2026
Result Status: Released
Official Website: bujhansi.ac.in
Academic Session: 2026–28
UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Steps to check the result
Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps
Visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in.
Click on the "UP BEd JEE Result 2026" link available on the homepage.
Enter your User ID (Registration Number) and Password.
Fill in the security code displayed on the screen.
Click on the submit button.
Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download the PDF and keep a printed copy for future admission and counselling purposes.
Direct link to check the result
UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard
After downloading the result, candidates should carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard, including:
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Date of birth
Father’s and mother’s names
Total marks obtained
Paper-wise marks (Paper 1 and Paper 2)
Number of correct and incorrect responses
State rank
Category rank
Counselling eligibility status
Candidates must get in touch with Bundelkhand University for any errors regarding personal information or marks.
UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Admission process to begin shortly
Announcement of results is followed by the commencement of the admissions process. Those candidates who qualify in the entrance test will become eligible to undergo the counselling process that will be organized by Bundelkhand University.
Bundelkhand University will soon issue counselling dates along with registration dates, choice filling pattern, and seat matrix. Seats will be offered according to merit and other factors like quota and reservations.
It is recommended that candidates keep an eye on the official website for any further information.
UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Documents required for counselling
Candidates should keep the following documents ready ahead of the counselling process:
Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
Graduation mark sheets and degree certificate
Category certificate (if applicable)
Domicile certificate
Valid photo identity proof
Recent passport-size photographs
UP BEd JEE Result 2026: Universities participating in UP BEd admissions 2026
Through UP BEd JEE, candidates can seek admission to several universities across the state, including:
Central and Eastern Uttar Pradesh
University of Lucknow
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya
Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi
Western Uttar Pradesh
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly
Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra
Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur
Southern and Bundelkhand Region
Bundelkhand University, Jhansi
Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur
Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj
Other Participating Universities
Gautam Buddha University, Noida
Siddharth University, Siddharthnagar
Maa Vindhyavasini University, Mirzapur
Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad
Candidates are advised to download and preserve their scorecards, as they will be required throughout the counselling and admission process. The university will shortly announce the next round of admission-related activities on its official portal.