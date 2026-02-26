UP Bags ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals During Yogi’s Strategic Japan, Singapore Tour |

Singapore/Tokyo/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Singapore and Japan proved unprecedentedly successful in terms of investment, technology and global partnerships. During investment dialogues in both countries, MoUs worth a total of ₹1.5 lakh crore were signed, while investment proposals amounting to ₹2.5 lakh crore were received. This visit will serve as a milestone toward making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30.

During investment interactions in Japan, the state government received MoUs and investment proposals worth several thousand crores. Major companies with whom MoUs were signed include Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co. Ltd.

In 'B2G' meetings, leading corporations such as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Cars India Ltd., Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. Ltd. and MUFG Bank participated. Key investment sectors included agricultural machinery, auto OEMs and components, automotive R&D, semiconductors, data centers, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics and warehousing.

To promote green energy collaboration during the Japan visit, an announcement was made to establish a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, IIT BHU and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology.

A 500-acre 'Japan City' will be developed in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, creating a dedicated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies. In addition, dedicated auto clusters and R&D facilities for OEMs and component manufacturers will be set up. The Japan Desk at Invest UP will also be further strengthened, with direct monitoring by the Chief Minister’s Office. Japan will additionally support technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures and supply-chain integration in UP’s MSME sector.

CM visited the 'L0-series Maglev train station' and experienced a high-speed train ride, engaging in positive discussions on collaboration opportunities in advanced transport technologies. He also inspected FANUC Corporation’s industrial robot and factory automation plant. The company expressed interest in investing in UP and supporting technological upgradation of the MSME sector.

Both sides agreed to regularly promote tourism between Uttar Pradesh and Japan. By linking the globally significant Buddhist Circuit and Ramayana Circuit, spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism will be promoted. This will not only strengthen people-to-people ties but also create new investment opportunities in hospitality, infrastructure and services. Additionally, language and technical training programs aligned with Japanese industry requirements will be launched to build a globally competitive workforce.

Read Also Yogi Adityanath Visits Advanced Hydrogen Energy Plant In Japan, Explores Green Fuel Model

Chief Minister’s Singapore visit was also highly successful. During the investor roadshow, Team UP reached agreements for extensive cooperation in MRO, cargo hubs, semiconductors, data centers, logistics, skilling and fintech. The Chief Minister met Singapore’s top leadership (President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and other ministers), giving new direction to industrial, technological and infrastructure cooperation. In particular, positive discussions were held on developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar as an MRO and cargo hub.

This visit demonstrated that India and Uttar Pradesh now enjoys a highly positive global image. Transparent policies, improved law and order and strong infrastructure have boosted investor confidence. The ₹1.5 lakh crore in MoUs and ₹2.5 lakh crore in investment proposals from Singapore and Japan stand as proof that Uttar Pradesh has secured a strong position on the global investment map. This visit will be remembered as a decisive and historic step toward achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy for the state.