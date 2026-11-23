UP Assembly Elections 2027: SP, Congress Begin Seat-Sharing Talks; Congress Seeks 55 Seats In First List | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress on Monday began discussions on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the Congress submitting a list of 55 constituencies that it considers a priority and wants to contest under any circumstances.

Seat-Sharing Committees Begin Discussions

The first meeting of the seat-sharing committees of the two parties was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi. The meeting lasted around 30 minutes, with both sides exchanging their initial proposals.

According to sources, the Congress has placed 55 constituencies in the 'A' category. These are seats where the party is particularly keen to field its candidates. Discussions on the 'B' and 'C' categories are scheduled for Tuesday.

The 'B' category comprises around 55 seats where the Congress has performed relatively well in previous elections, while the 'C' category includes nearly 70 constituencies where the party believes it has electoral prospects based on caste equations.

Parties To Examine All 403 Constituencies

The two committees are expected to hold discussions over three days, examining the electoral prospects and political equations in all 403 Assembly constituencies. A detailed report on the proposed seat distribution and the constituencies each party should contest will subsequently be submitted to their respective leaderships.

The final decision will be taken by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress's top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

SP Expects Agreement Within Three Days

After Monday's meeting, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said both sides had listened to each other's views and expressed confidence that the alliance arrangements would be finalised within two to three days.

"We have listened to each other's views. We will soon complete the alliance process and inform you. We expect to finalise everything within two to three days. The next meeting will be held tomorrow," he said.

Congress Leaders Express Confidence In Alliance

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said both parties had presented their positions and expressed mutual confidence.

"Both sides have put forward their views. Discussions between the leaderships of the two parties have been going on continuously. There is trust between the two sides. We will meet again tomorrow and take the discussions forward. Everything should be worked out in three to four days," she said.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties were committed to an alliance and that the seat-sharing arrangement would be worked out respectfully.

"Both parties are in agreement and trust each other. It is almost certain that we will contest the elections together and reach an agreement in a dignified manner," he said.

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Congress Takes Swipe At BJP

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Gautam added that the ruling party was worried about the possibility of the SP-Congress alliance.

"The BJP is very troubled, and its worries are going to increase. If the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are not worried, why should the BJP be?" he said.

Earlier, senior SP leader Azam Khan had indicated that his party was willing to accommodate the Congress even if it meant giving it a larger share of seats to ensure an understanding between the two parties.