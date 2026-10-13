UP Assembly Elections 2027 See Rising Ticket Aspirations Among Political Families As BJP, SP Leaders' Children Seek Electoral Debut | AI Representational Image

Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due in 2027, the next generation of established political families is seeking entry into electoral politics, intensifying the contest for tickets in the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP.

Relatives of sitting and deceased MPs and MLAs have increased their public outreach through local events and social media, seeking to build visibility and strengthen their claims.

Political heirs eye electoral debuts

Among the BJP figures under watch is Neeraj Singh, son of Defence Minister and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Rajnath Singh. Recently appointed a state vice-president, he has yet to contest an Assembly election, prompting speculation about a debut.

Assembly Speaker and eight-time MLA Satish Mahana’s son, Karan Mahana, is also expanding his party activities. Former Uttar Pradesh governor Rita Bahuguna Joshi is seeking a ticket for her son, Mayank Joshi, who could also consider the SP. Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, now with the Congress, may seek a ticket for his son, while former Union minister Sanjay Singh is reportedly promoting his lawyer daughter in Amethi.

MPs and MLAs prepare families for electoral debut

Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad’s son, Ajit Prasad, is preparing to contest an Assembly seat after losing the by-election for the seat vacated by his father.

SP MP Lalji Verma is reportedly considering his doctor daughter, Chhaya. Kerakat MLA Tufani Saroj is seeking a ticket for his son, Dhananjay; his daughter, Priya Saroj, is already a Lok Sabha MP and recently represented India at the United Nations.

Other SP leaders pursuing tickets for their children include Azamgarh MLA Durga Prasad Yadav, Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mahmood, Amroha MLA Mehboob Ali, former SP leader Rajendra Yadav and former minister Ambika Chaudhary. Their sons—respectively unnamed in Yadav’s case, Suhail Iqbal Mahmood, Parvez Ali, Shivendra Yadav and Anand Chaudhary—are being considered for seats in Azamgarh, Sambhal, Amroha, Lucknow and Ballia. The son of former minister Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai is also preparing to contest from Barabanki.

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Deaths open doors for political succession

The deaths of senior legislators and former ministers have opened further opportunities for political succession.

Alam Badi, the Assembly’s oldest member, died in July at 90. The SP must decide whether to field his son, Mustajab Alam, from Nizamabad. The death of former SP minister Ram Govind Chaudhary has strengthened the prospects of his son, Ranjit Chaudhary, in Bansdih, Ballia.

In Agra’s Fatehabad, the BJP may consider one of the sons of late MLA Chhotelal. In Ballia’s Rasra, the death of BSP MLA Umashankar Singh has raised the possibility of his son, Prince Yukesh Singh, succeeding him as the BSP candidate.

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BJP's family calculations

The BJP, despite frequently attacking opposition parties over dynastic politics, is also facing demands from political families.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is seeking a ticket for his daughter, Shalini Singh, a lawyer and writer active in Noida and associated with the RSS. Former Union minister Kaushal Kishore, who was denied a Rajya Sabha nomination, is also under scrutiny as observers link his son’s rebellious posture to a possible Assembly bid.

As the 2027 elections approach, established families are seeking to convert organisational influence, local networks and inherited political capital into nominations. Their ambitions are likely to intensify competition with experienced party workers and local leaders.