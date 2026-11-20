UP Assembly Elections 2027: BJP Begins Seat-Sharing Talks, Appoints 4 Leaders To Negotiate With NDA Allies | Representational Image

Lucknow: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the BJP central leadership has assigned four senior leaders to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its alliance partners. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary will lead the discussions with the respective allies.

Under the arrangement, Yogi Adityanath will negotiate with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Brajesh Pathak with Apna Dal (Sonelal), Pankaj Chaudhary with the Nishad Party and Keshav Maurya with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The talks are expected to begin this week.

Party sources said the four leaders would assess the seat demands of their respective allies and submit reports to the central leadership. The final seat-sharing formula will be decided after further discussions.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Over seat-sharing talks with SP for UP polls, Congress leader Ajay Rai says, "Congress has also formed a committee for seat sharing. Under the leadership of Priyanka ji, KC Venugopal ji and all the state leaders and in-charges, a committee on seat-sharing has been formed. Whatever formula is decided for seat sharing, it should be seen that Congress stands strong. We will remove the BJP from here in 2027." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Alliance Partners Seek Larger Seat Share

The exercise is expected to be challenging as the BJP now has four alliance partners, compared to two in the previous Assembly election. The RLD and SBSP, which contested the 2022 polls with the Samajwadi Party, are seeking a substantial share in the BJP-led alliance.

The RLD had contested 33 seats and the SBSP 18 seats in 2022. Both are keen to retain a similar share, but the BJP is reportedly willing to offer a maximum of 18 seats to the RLD and 10 to the SBSP.

Older Allies Also Eye More Seats

The BJP will also have to accommodate the expectations of its older allies. Apna Dal (Sonelal) won nine of the 11 seats it contested in 2017 and 12 of the 17 seats allotted to it in 2022. The party is expected to seek a larger share this time.

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The Nishad Party, which was allotted 14 seats in the previous election, may also demand more. The BJP had fielded its own candidates in six of those constituencies.

Seat-Sharing Talks Test Alliance Unity

With allies pushing for a larger share and the BJP looking to limit its concessions, the seat-sharing negotiations are likely to be a key test of the ruling alliance's unity ahead of the 2027 polls.