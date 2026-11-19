Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Bharatiya Janata Party government is set to return to power in UP for third time. "It will not just be a hat-trick, but will also set a record. On the strength of PM Narendra Modi's leadership, dedication of crores of BJP workers and achievements of double-engine government, party will go among the people and seek the blessings of people." Addressing a private channel's "Rising Bharat Summit", CM asserted that BJP would succeed in forming a government with a full majority and a resounding majority in UP for third consecutive time. "There should be no doubt about it."

CM stated that everyone who feels proud of UP's new identity would give BJP government another opportunity to serve for a third term. Referring to his tenure, he noted that he was the first CM of the state to win an election again after serving continuously for five years and then running his government continuously for another five years. BJP has broken several records in the past and will set a new record this time as well.

Taking a sharp dig at opposition parties, particularly Samajwadi Party and Congress, CM Yogi remarked, "Just imagine, could anyone have witnessed this kind of good governance in UP or any other state under a government of INDIA alliance or Samajwadi Party?" He stated that Bharatiya Janata Party is today the world's largest political party. It is a cadre-based party with crores of workers, where importance is given not to any particular family but to the values, principles and ideals of every worker.

It is on the strength of these workers that goal of making UP safe has been achieved. BJP leadership is clear that there must be an atmosphere free from fear, and everyone must feel secure. Only when every worker, public representative and office-bearer moves in one direction with a common mission does an atmosphere of security and good governance emerge in the state.

CM stated that the anarchy of SP and Congress, their jungle raj, their goonda raj and their malicious attempts to hold police stations, tehsils and districts hostage, whenever they got an opportunity, along with the collapse of law and order, curfews, riots and loot and plunder, would all be taken to the people by Bharatiya Janata Party along with its allies during this election.

Responding to a question on the 80-20 issue, CM Yogi stated that Bharatiya Janata Party had achieved these successes in the past as well. "No matter how much propaganda these people spread or how much they try to create divisions, every person in UP knows that politics of dynastic rule and casteism, and divisive politics, had ruined UP. Every daughter was made to feel unsafe, every trader was forced to pay extortion money, the jobs of every youth were targeted and Uttar Pradesh was forced to live in darkness. Curfews and riots had become UP's identity. An identity crisis had emerged before every section of society."

Attacking Samajwadi Party's tenure, CM stated, "It was not just that the family dominated government schemes, but the entire politics of UP was operating at the extreme of appeasement. You may have heard the term criminalization of politics, but criminalization itself became the identity of the Samajwadi Party. One District, One Mafia had become their identity. Their goons had occupied every police station. They also created anarchy in recruitment commissions. A person who was not even eligible to become a chairman was appointed chairman to take control of recruitment commissions and attempts were made to forcibly recruit their own people. They used to issue appointment letters to one Munna Bhai after another. Even those who had not appeared in the examination would receive appointment letters."

Highlighting the transformation in law and order, CM cited the example of HCL Tech's Lucknow campus. He explained that only 100 people worked at this campus in 2017, whereas today 18,000 youths from UP are employed there. CM mentioned that several young women working at the campus commute from Barabanki, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and different areas of Lucknow. He asked them whether they worked night shifts and whether they felt afraid while returning home at night. The young women told him that after completing their duty at 2 AM, they rode their bikes home. They remarked, "What fear? There is no goonda raj in UP anymore." The CM said this response from the young women was proof of the changed law-and-order situation in the state and the respect they receive.

CM stated that the increase in investment opportunities in UP was a result of its secure environment. HCL, in collaboration with Foxconn, has moved forward with setting up the state's first semiconductor unit, and work is progressing rapidly.

He pointed out that before 2017, the then Samajwadi Party government had organized an Investors Summit, but not a single investor was willing to come to Lucknow. Taking a dig at the working style of the then CM, he remarked, "When a CM of a state resorts to hypocrisy to save his chair and does not visit Noida out of fear that he might lose his chair, that state's downfall is inevitable. When a Chief Minister of a state brings rioters in a state plane and disgraces CM's residence by welcoming them, that state's downfall is inevitable."

CM stated, "Today, rioters are not honored. Their misdeeds are dealt with and they are branded for their actions. Today, no one in UP is allowed to set fire to business establishments on the streets or outrage the modesty of any daughter. This is the new perception of Uttar Pradesh."