Punjab Assembly Elections: Congress Forms 42-Member State Election Committee Ahead Of 2027 Polls; Pargat Singh Named Chairperson | File Pic

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced the state election committee for Punjab, with state party chief Pargat Singh as its chairperson.

Among others appointed on the panel ahead of assembly elections in the state were CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, senior party leader Ambika Soni, former deputy chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Former state president of the Congress, Amarinder Singh Raj Warring, and party MPs Manish Tewari, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amar Singh, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvira Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma are in the committee.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Punjab with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Vijay Inder Singla, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Sher Singh Ghubaya, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Dannu, Raj Kumar Verka, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Gurkirat Singh, and Om Parkash Soni have also been included in the committee.

Others on the 42-member panel are Santosh Chowdhury, Malti Thapar, Rana Kanwar Pal Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Aruna Chaudhary, Brahm Mohindra, Razia Sultana, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Randeep Singh Nabha, Avtar Henry, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Hardev Singh Laddi, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Ajit Inder Singh Mofar, and Emanuel Nahar.

AICC general secretary in-charge, Punjab, AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge and state heads of frontal organisations will be ex-officio members of the all-important panel.

Punjab Assembly Polls are slated early next year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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