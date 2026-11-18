Air India AI 171 Crash: AAIB Probe Report In Final Stage, Centre Seeks More Time From Supreme Court | File Photo

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the final investigation report into the Air India Flight AI 171 crash was in its last stage and sought another two to three weeks for its release. The report is being prepared by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The crash at Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, 2025, killed 241 people, including 229 passengers and 12 crew members. The repeated delays in releasing the final report have raised concerns among the petitioners, who have questioned the investigation process and demanded an independent inquiry.

Centre Says Report Is Almost Ready

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), told the Supreme Court that the investigation was nearing completion.

“It is at the fag end,” Mehta told the court while seeking additional time.

The latest request comes after the court was informed on July 28 that the report could be released by mid-September, with an extension until the end of October.

However, the report has still not been published, raising questions about the repeated extensions in an investigation involving one of India’s major aviation tragedies.

Petitioners Question Repeated Delays

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva, representing petitioner NGO Safety Matters Foundation, told the court that the authorities had repeatedly sought adjournments in the case.

Bhushan pointed out that the investigation had continued for nearly one-and-a-half years without a final report being made public.

Mehta, however, rejected suggestions that the authorities were deliberately delaying the report.

The continued wait has become a key concern in the case, particularly as the petitioners have been seeking greater transparency in the investigation.

Victim’s Father Among Petitioners

One of the petitioners is 91-year-old Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots aboard the aircraft.

The petitions, including one filed by a pilots’ body, have called for a Court of Inquiry or a fair, transparent and technically sound investigation into the crash.

The petitioners have argued that an accident of such magnitude should have been investigated by an independent agency in accordance with international protocols to which India is a signatory, The Hindu reports.

Their demand has brought the independence of the investigation process into focus, alongside questions about when the final findings will be made available.

Questions Raised Over Probe Team

Bhushan had earlier alleged a conflict of interest in the investigation, pointing out that three of the five members of the investigation team were from the DGCA.

He argued that AAIB rules required a permanent investigation body without members from the DGCA.

The allegation has added another dimension to the case, with the petitioners questioning whether the existing investigation arrangement meets the standards of independence they have demanded.

Supreme Court Awaits Final Findings

In July, the Supreme Court put the petitioners’ demand for a separate inquiry on hold, deciding to wait for the AAIB’s final report before considering further action.

The court had observed that the AAIB investigation had “substantially progressed” and clarified that the future course of the litigation would depend on whether the final report was “well-merited and accepted”.

The court’s decision effectively made the AAIB report central to determining how the legal proceedings would move forward.

Why The Investigation Has Taken Time

Mehta had earlier explained that experts from countries to which some of the passengers belonged were also involved in the investigation.

He said the process was taking time because individual aircraft components had to be sent to their respective manufacturers, wherever they were located, for examination.

While the Centre has maintained that the investigation is nearing completion, the latest extension means the petitioners will have to wait longer for the final findings.

With the Supreme Court yet to decide on the demand for an independent inquiry, the publication of the AAIB report remains a crucial step in the case.

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