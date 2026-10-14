UP Assembly Elections 2027: 3 Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Polls | ANI

Lucknow: Three Samajwadi Party MLAs, including Rakesh Pratap Singh, who has won the Gauriganj Assembly seat three consecutive times, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, in a political development ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The other two legislators who joined the BJP are Abhay Singh, MLA from Gosainganj in Ayodhya district, and Vinod Chaturvedi, who represents Kalpi in Jalaun district.

Singh represents Gauriganj in Amethi district, Abhay Singh is the MLA from Gosainganj in Ayodhya district, while Vinod Chaturvedi represents Kalpi in Jalaun district.

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh | Three rebel SP MLAs, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi, to join BJP shortly. https://t.co/9Wzfynh0Xi — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

BJP formally inducts three legislators

BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and party national general secretary Smriti Irani inducted the three legislators at a programme held at Singh’s residence, Mangalam, on Jamo Road in Gauriganj. Chaudhary welcomed them by presenting saffron scarves.

Several state ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers attended the event, which drew a large gathering of supporters and party workers. The three legislators also completed the formal membership process by calling the BJP’s toll-free number.

Rakesh Pratap Singh's political journey

Singh’s entry into the BJP comes after a prolonged estrangement from the Samajwadi Party. He was first elected MLA from Gauriganj on an SP ticket in 2012 and retained the seat in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

Explaining his decision to leave the SP, Abhay Singh said he was hurt by the party's failure to protest against the burning of the Ramcharitmanas. He cited the episode as one of the reasons behind his decision to quit the party.

Rakesh Pratap Singh, who has won the Gauriganj seat three consecutive times since 2012, said his objective in joining the BJP was not to become an MLA on the party ticket but to help the BJP win seats.

"I have not joined the BJP to become an MLA. I have joined to make BJP candidates MLAs," he said.

Local representatives expected to join

Before the induction programme, Singh had claimed that around 700 gram pradhans, former village heads, block-level elected representatives and district panchayat members from Gauriganj would join the BJP along with him. The extent of their participation is likely to be watched closely in the coming days.

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Political implications ahead of 2027 polls

Singh’s entry could alter the political equations in Gauriganj, where his three consecutive Assembly victories have established him as an influential local leader. His personal support base could prove significant for the BJP as it prepares for the 2027 elections.

The move also presents challenges for both parties. The BJP will have to accommodate Singh and his supporters within its existing local organisation, while the SP will seek to retain its remaining cadre and support base in the constituency.