Tamil Nadu: L Murugan Resigns As Union Minister And Rajya Sabha MP To Strengthen BJP Ahead Of 2029 Polls

L Murugan has stepped down from the Union Cabinet and Rajya Sabha to focus on strengthening the BJP’s grassroots organisation in Tamil Nadu | AI Generated File Image

Tamil Nadu, October 13, 2026: L Murugan has resigned as Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs and as a Rajya Sabha member, expressing his desire to return to grassroots politics and strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Murugan requested to be relieved of his responsibilities, saying he wanted to devote his time to building the party’s presence in the state. His decision comes amid growing speculation about a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Murugan Sets Sights On Tamil Nadu

Announcing his decision on X, Murugan said he wanted to work closely with party workers and focus on strengthening the BJP’s organisation in Tamil Nadu.

It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life. Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last. 🙏🇮🇳 @NitinNabin @blsanthosh — Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) October 13, 2026

“Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last,” he wrote.

His resignation comes after Union Ministers George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu stepped down from the Cabinet in June and July, respectively. The three resignations have added to speculation about an impending Cabinet reshuffle, although no official announcement has been mentioned.

Murugan’s decision also puts the spotlight on the BJP’s preparations in Tamil Nadu, where strengthening its grassroots organisation appears to be a priority ahead of the next general election.

From Humble Beginnings To Union Cabinet

Murugan, a former president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. His term in the Upper House was scheduled to end in 2030, but he has chosen to step down before completing it.

Born to Telugu-speaking parents in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, Murugan belongs to the Arunthathiyar community. He comes from a financially disadvantaged family and has often spoken about his humble beginnings, ANI reports.

In his letter to Modi, Murugan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the Union Government despite not coming from a political background.

“I do not come from a political family. I come from a very poor family. My parents, who worked as daily wage labourers and cattle grazers, continue to lead a simple life in Konur village. They could never have imagined that their son would one day serve in the Union Government,” he wrote.

Political Journey And Electoral Setback

Murugan has been associated with politics since his student days, when he worked with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was appointed president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit in 2020 and entered Modi’s Cabinet during the July 2021 reshuffle.

K Annamalai subsequently took over as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president. Murugan continued his political journey at the national level and was given opportunities to contest Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Murugan contested from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris constituency but lost to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja. Despite the defeat, he was inducted into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s Council of Ministers.

His decision to return to state politics after serving in the Union Government marks another significant turn in his political career.

Murugan Thanks Modi For Opportunities

In his letter, Murugan credited Modi’s dedication to India, Tamil Nadu and the BJP as a source of inspiration. He said he now felt the need to contribute more directly to the political work that had brought him into public life.

He also highlighted the Union Government’s support for development projects in Tamil Nadu, including the Chennai Metro, the expansion of Tuticorin Port and highway infrastructure.

“The party also entrusted me with the opportunity to contest Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections over the years. I never imagined that I would be given so many avenues to serve my nation and my party,” Murugan wrote.

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His return to grassroots politics comes with the 2029 Lok Sabha elections in sight. While the resignations of three Union Ministers have fuelled speculation about changes in the Cabinet, Murugan has made it clear that his immediate priority is strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

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