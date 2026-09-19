UP Appointment Recipients Thank CM Yogi Adityanath, Credit Parents And Teachers For Success

Newly selected candidates shared their experiences and pledged dedicated public service after receiving appointment letters in Lucknow | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 19: Appointment letter recipients openly expressed their feelings before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They attributed their success to the blessings of their parents and teachers and the impartiality of the Yogi government. They said that they had worked very hard, but their dreams were realised only because of the government’s transparent policies. The CM expected the newly selected candidates, as part of the government, to work honestly and ensure that the 25 crore residents of the state benefit from their service and talent. The youth also promised CM Yogi that they would give priority to public service.

Candidates Express Gratitude

Newly selected pharmacist Anshu Gupta said, “This is a very happy moment for me. I give the credit for my selection and success to the Chief Minister, because he ensured that the examination system was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. From 2022 to 2026, the selection of more than 800 homoeopathic pharmacists has been carried out in the same manner.”

Professor Dr Rekha Palawat said, “I am grateful to the Chief Minister and the Ayush Minister for ensuring that the process from application to selection and appointment was completed with fairness and transparency in such a short time. My father is a farmer. I come from a very middle-class family. I have been able to reach this point through the tireless efforts of my parents. The results based on merit under the guidance of the Chief Minister have filled the candidates with new energy and enthusiasm.”

X-Ray Technician Sarita Soni said, “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, daughters have received opportunities for employment to live and progress with safety and dignity. While expressing my gratitude to the CM, I assure him that I will perform my duties with dedication and honesty.”

X-Ray Technician Anurag Gautam said, “Heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister. I will always remain committed to public service by discharging my duties with complete dedication.”

Newly Selected Candidates Make Pledge

Instructor Wireman Sachin Kumar Singh said, “Whatever responsibility has been entrusted to me by the government through a fair and transparent process, I will discharge it with fairness and honesty.”

Assistant Statistical Officer Dileep Kumar Pandey said, “This success is not merely the result of my hard work; it also includes the blessings of my parents and teachers and the transparent appointment process of the Uttar Pradesh government. I am grateful to the Chief Minister for making my day memorable and historic. Whatever responsibility the department entrusts to me, I will fulfil it with complete dedication, honesty and transparency.”

Mahesh Kumar Yadav said, “I have been selected for the post of Plumber Instructor in Gonda. Whatever work is assigned to me, I will discharge it with full dedication and commitment.”

Assistant Statistical Officer Yashwant Singh also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Yogi government for his impartial selection.