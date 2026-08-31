UP Achieves ₹1 Lakh Crore GeM Procurement Milestone, Wins 3 National Awards For Digital Governance | X

Lucknow, August 31: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government has achieved another significant milestone in the public procurement system. The state has set a new record by registering procurement worth more than ₹1 lakh crore (₹1 trillion) on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) since its inception in 2017. Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than 30 percent of the total procurement made by all states in the country through GeM. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of the Yogi Government’s policies aimed at promoting digital governance, transparency, efficiency, and inclusive public procurement in the state.

This achievement of Uttar Pradesh has also received recognition at the national level. At the 10th Foundation Day celebration of GeM held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on August 10, 2026, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal honoured Uttar Pradesh with three prestigious national awards for its outstanding contribution in the field of public procurement.

The awards received by Uttar Pradesh include the GeM Overall Excellence Award, Highest GeM Procurement Value, and Best Outreach Building Award. These awards were received by Shashibhushan Lal Sushil, Principal Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

This achievement of Uttar Pradesh is not limited to government procurement figures alone; it is also being viewed as a significant success of the Yogi Government’s good governance and digital governance model. The extensive use of GeM has helped make the procurement processes of government departments more transparent, competitive, simple, and accountable. The increasing use of digital platforms in government procurement has brought significant changes by reducing the complexities associated with traditional processes, providing more vendors with opportunities to compete, and enabling government institutions to obtain quality products and services at better prices.

Procurement worth more than ₹1 lakh crore on GeM demonstrates that government departments and public institutions in Uttar Pradesh have adopted the digital procurement system on a large scale. Through this, emphasis has been placed on strengthening transparency, competition, efficiency, and “value for money” in the procurement process. In line with the Yogi Government’s policy, special attention has been given not only to making government procurement more result-oriented but also to providing small and local businesses with access to the government marketplace.

Through GeM, Uttar Pradesh has expanded opportunities in government procurement for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, enterprises operated by the SC/ST community, and startups, instead of limiting such opportunities to large businesses alone. This system has provided small enterprises with a digital platform to access government buyers across the country. As a result, the scope of the government marketplace has expanded for local entrepreneurs in the state, giving them opportunities to offer their products and services beyond the state as well.

Training and capacity building have also played an important role in Uttar Pradesh’s success. From time to time, extensive training and awareness programmes have been organised in the state for officials, departments, and other stakeholders so that the facilities and processes of GeM can be used more effectively. Efforts made in this direction have been recognised through the national award for “Best Outreach Initiative for Capacity Building.” The continuously improving coordination between the Uttar Pradesh Government and GeM has played an important role in taking public procurement reforms to the grassroots level in the state. Continuous efforts are being made through the digital platform to make the procurement process simpler, more transparent, inclusive, and results-oriented.