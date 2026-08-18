Union Minister Piyush Goyal & CM Yogi Adityanath Welcome Yamanashi Governor, More Than 200 Japanese CEOs Arrive In India | X

New Delhi, August 18: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture. Governor Nagasaki is leading a high-level delegation of more than 200 Japanese CEOs, business leaders, industry representatives and policymakers. The delegation has arrived in India to participate in the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026.

The five-day programme began with a welcome dinner hosted in honour of the Japanese delegation in New Delhi. The programme aims to convert Japan’s growing investment interest in Uttar Pradesh into investments, technology partnerships, manufacturing projects and employment opportunities.

Welcoming the Japanese delegation, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the strong economic ties between India and Japan and the growing opportunities for Japanese companies in India. He said, "Uttar Pradesh’s improving infrastructure, skilled workforce and investment-friendly environment offer better opportunities for Japanese companies for their global expansion."

Welcoming the Japanese delegation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is committed to a long-term partnership with Japanese investors. World-class infrastructure, skilled talent and investment-friendly policies provide Japanese companies with a strong foundation for investment, expansion and employment generation in the state."

The Chief Minister stated, "This partnership is aligned with his vision of making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. Japan will play an important role in manufacturing and technology-driven development."

Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki said, "The visit would help strengthen economic and institutional ties between Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh."

He emphasised the potential for cooperation in areas such as clean energy, technology, skill development and tourism.

The five-day programme, organised by Invest UP from August 18 to 23, will be held in New Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Greater Noida and Varanasi. The main UP-Japan Investment Meet will be held in Lucknow on August 21, featuring G2B and B2B sessions. Manufacturing, automobiles, semiconductors, green energy, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism will be the key areas of cooperation during the event.

With the participation of more than 200 Japanese business leaders, the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 is being viewed as an important step towards giving fresh momentum to investment-driven partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japan. Its focus is on strengthening cooperation in technology, manufacturing and employment.

The programme’s stated focus on investment, technology and employment will be tested most clearly by the sectors and partnership opportunities scheduled for the August 21 Lucknow meet, where G2B and B2B discussions are planned.