Under The Leadership Of CM Yogi Adityanath, The PM Poshan Scheme Is Transforming The Picture Of Uttar Pradesh | X @InfoGujarat

Lucknow: Along with education, a new story of nutrition, values, and a bright future is now being written in the council-run schools of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana (PM Poshan Scheme) has today become a medium of positive transformation in the lives of crores of children in the state. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this scheme is no longer limited to just a ‘mid-day meal’, but has evolved into a broad campaign of ‘Nation Building through Nutrition’.

More than 1.46 crore children studying in approximately 1.42 lakh government, council-run, and aided primary and upper primary schools across the state are being provided hot, fresh, and nutritious meals every day. This arrangement is ensuring better health, mental development, and regular school attendance among children.

The positive impact of the PM Poshan Scheme is clearly visible in schools. Due to the effect of the scheme, enrolment and attendance have continuously improved. For rural and economically weaker families, this scheme is playing an important role in ensuring continuity in children’s education.

The practice of children sitting together and sharing meals in schools is also giving a strong message of social harmony and equality. Children from different classes and communities are strengthening the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ by dining together.

More than 3.53 lakh cooks are playing an important role in the successful implementation of the PM Poshan Scheme in the state. These cooks prepare clean, quality, and nutritious meals every day, laying a strong foundation for children’s health.

The Uttar Pradesh Government, while prioritizing the dignity and social security of cooks, has provided an additional honorarium of ₹1000 over and above the honorarium fixed by the Central Government. Along with this, assistance of ₹500 per cook is also being provided under the clothing head.

In addition, more than 93 percent of the cooks in the state have been linked with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, enabling them and their families to receive health security benefits.

The state government is giving top priority to quality and hygiene in the PM Poshan Scheme. Along with regular monitoring of meals, cooks are also being provided training. Continuous efforts are being made to increase awareness regarding hygienic food preparation, nutritional balance, and food safety standards.

The Yogi Government is giving cooks recognition not merely as food preparers, but as ‘Nutrition Guardians’. With this objective, ‘Cook Culinary Competitions’ are being organized in various districts, in which the first prize is ₹3500, the second prize is ₹2500, and the third prize is ₹1500. Apart from this, all participating cooks are honoured with consolation prizes.

In the culinary competition organized in Varanasi, cooks demonstrated an excellent blend of taste, hygiene, and nutrition. By honouring the winning participants, the government conveyed the message that those shaping the future of children deserve the highest respect.

Today, the PM Poshan Scheme has emerged as an effective model of education, health, and social transformation in Uttar Pradesh. The scheme is playing an important role in providing better nutrition, regular education, and a positive environment to children.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government aims to ensure better nutrition for every child, quality facilities for every school, and stronger trust in the education system for every family.

With this objective, nutrition, quality, and modern resources are continuously being promoted in schools. Today, the food being served on school plates is not merely grain, but a strong resolve for the bright future of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Uttar Pradesh.