UP Madrasa Board Results Declared, 88.26% Students Pass | Pixabay

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously taking effective steps to make madrasa education modern, transparent, and quality-oriented. In this sequence, the results of the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) and Alim (Senior Secondary) Board Examinations-2026 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board were declared on Saturday. This year, the overall result of the Madrasa Board examination stood at 88.26 percent.

A total of 55,788 students were declared successful. The most notable aspect was that girls performed better than boys. A total of 29,229 girl students passed with a success rate of 94.30 percent, while 26,559 boys succeeded with a pass percentage of 85.13 percent.

In the Secondary, i.e., Munshi-Maulvi examination, a total of 62,232 candidates were registered. Out of these, 47,036 students appeared in the examination, of whom 41,426 candidates were declared successful. The overall result of this examination stood at 88.07 percent. Girls also delivered an excellent performance in the Secondary examination. A total of 21,407 girl students passed with a success rate of 91.46 percent, while 20,019 boys were declared successful with 84.72 percent marks.

Meanwhile, in the Senior Secondary, i.e., Alim examination, a total of 18,701 students were registered. Out of these, 16,175 candidates appeared in the examination. Among them, 14,362 students were declared successful. The overall success percentage at this level stood at 88.79. In Senior Secondary, 7822 girl students passed the examination with a result of 90.88 percent, while 6540 boys qualified. Thus, 86.42 percent of boys passed the examination. Conducted under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the examination was successfully completed in a cheating-free environment under technological surveillance.

Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, while declaring the results, said that the core policy of the government is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.'

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of 'Quran in one hand and computer in the other' has instilled new confidence and morale among minorities.

He added that the Yogi Government is continuously working to bring the policy of empowerment of students from minority communities to the ground reality. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the government is consistently working in the interest of minorities.

Check results on the official website

Students can check their results on the official website of the Madrasa Board:

(https://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in)

In the Madrasa Board Examination-2026, a total of 80,933 students were registered. Out of these, 63,211 candidates appeared in the examination. To ensure complete transparency in the examination process, CCTV cameras were installed at all examination centres, and monitoring was carried out directly from the Madrasa Board headquarters.

Due to the strict arrangements made by the Yogi Government, the examination was conducted peacefully and in a cheating-free environment.