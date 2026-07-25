'Under PM Modi's Leadership, The Central Govt Is Bringing A Stringent Law Against The Paper Leak Mafia': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying that the paper leak mafia is the legacy of these very parties and will be reduced to dust. He asserted that there are only two places for those who play with the future of students - jail or hell.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is bringing such a stringent law against the paper leak mafia that it will provide for a minimum punishment of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹10 crore for those found guilty."

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Saturday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 125 development projects worth more than ₹489 crore for the Fatehpur Sadar and Ayah-Shah Assembly constituencies. As soon as the Chief Minister arrived at the venue, the entire premises echoed with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi-Yogi Zindabad'.

The Chief Minister visited the exhibition of development projects, interacted with people at various stalls, and affectionately held children in his arms, applied tilak to them and presented them with toys.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated, "The very people who exploited the youth, pushed students towards a dark future and played with the future of an entire generation are the same Samajwadi Party and Congress that are now shedding crocodile tears. We are grateful to the Prime Minister, who has taken major decisions over the past three days keeping students' futures in mind. These paper leak mafias will be reduced to dust. No one can stop these mafias from being reduced to dust. This paper leak mafia is the legacy of Congress and the SP. They nurtured and protected these mafias."

He further informed, "The NEET examination was conducted within the stipulated time so that students did not lose an entire academic year, and its results were also declared within the prescribed timeline. Some members of the mafia group leaked the question paper. They were arrested, and several officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) were dismissed. Some people have been arrested, their properties will be confiscated, and they will be punished. These are tough steps taken by PM Modi, keeping the bright future of students in mind. I wholeheartedly welcome, congratulate and thank him."

The CM stated, PM Modi has taken several important steps for students and youth over the past 12 years. Through Digital India, the Pradhan Mantri Start-up Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Stand-up Yojana, he instilled a new ray of hope among India's youth. By introducing the National Education Policy, he gave young people an opportunity to prove their talent on the global stage.

He continues by saying that today, India's youth are respected across the world. Modi Ji provided 12 lakh government jobs in one year and, over the past 12 years, created employment opportunities for crores of young people, leading them towards a brighter future. At a time when there was concern among the youth, the Prime Minister himself came forward, interacted with them, and got the Cabinet to approve the draft of a new law to bring stringent legislation in Parliament. This is commendable.

The Chief Minister said, "I want to tell the youth of Uttar Pradesh that those who played with the future of students and young people have only two destinations - jail or hell. Even the properties earned by the ancestors of the mafia will be confiscated. We have firmly cracked down on the mafia. Had we not done so, we would not have been able to provide government jobs to more than 9 lakh young people."

He added that earlier, large investments did not come to the state because some goon or mafia dominated every place. During the SP government, only one slogan echoed across the state - 'Dekh Sapai, Bitiya Ghabraai'. But that is no longer the case.

The CM said, "Development was never and is still not on the SP's agenda. SP leaders are now wandering around like unemployed people because their business of contracts, leases and illegal land encroachments has collapsed. That is why they are sitting frustrated and disappointed. Earlier, they would occupy any vacant land or plot."

He continues by saying, the BJP had purchased land in Lucknow for an office in 1990. When party workers collected donations and began constructing the office, it was discovered that even that land had been encroached upon by a former SP MLA. Yesterday, we sent a bulldozer and removed that encroachment. That was their business. Someone else cultivated the fields, but they would arrive to harvest the crop.

The Chief Minister stated, "Today the poor are receiving free ration and housing. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, they are receiving health cover of up to ₹5 lakh, and cooking gas connections have reached poor households. For farmers, there is the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana. Not only farmers but also co-farmers and their families receive its benefits. If an unfortunate disaster occurs, the farmer's family receives assistance of ₹5 lakh without any recommendation. The government is also paying the electricity bills of farmers' private tube wells."

He said, Fatehpur is no longer an Aspirational District. It has become a partner in Uttar Pradesh's development journey and is moving forward as a driver of Modi Ji's resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Situated in the Doab of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna, this sacred land has been a place of penance for sages and saints and a center of faith since ancient times.

He continues by saying, Khajuha's Bawan Imli stands witness to the collective sacrifice of 52 freedom fighters. This land is the birthplace of fearless journalist Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and Rashtrakavi Sohan Lal Dwivedi. I offer my countless salutations to this sacred land.

The Chief Minister said, "Today development projects such as roads, bridges, flyovers, electricity infrastructure, hospitals, Composite Schools and a Medical College are visible on the ground in Fatehpur. Our government had the privilege of establishing a Medical College in memory of immortal martyr Jodha Singh Ataiya and Thakur Dariyav Singh, two great sons of Fatehpur, which has today become the district's major center for healthcare services."

He added, Fatehpur has developed excellent connectivity, and its industrial area is rapidly taking shape. The district always had immense potential, but now it has found the right platform. Through FPOs, ODOP and Natural Farming, Fatehpur is creating a new identity. The district's youth are showcasing their talent across the country. None of this was possible before 2017 because, at that time, the government's priority was neither youth, nor farmers, nor development. The only agenda then was: let Saifai develop, everyone else can go to hell.

On this occasion, Fatehpur In-charge Minister Ajit Pal, Minister Krishna Paswan, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, BJP Regional President Ram Kishore Sahu, MLAs Vikas Gupta, Rajendra Singh Patel and Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki, Member of the Legislative Council Avinash Singh Chauhan, District Panchayat Chairperson Abhay Pratap Singh and others were present.

Approval letters, cheques and Ayushman Cards distributed to beneficiaries

During the program, the Chief Minister distributed approval letters, cheques, Ayushman Cards and other materials to beneficiaries of various government schemes. Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, approval letters were presented to Neha and Shreyansh. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Gyan Devi was handed over the key to her house, while under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Sangeeta Devi also received the key to her house. Under the Gramin Udyami Yojana, Satyendra Babu Vimal received benefits.

Under the Mini Nandini Yojana, Komal received assistance, while under the Gramin Aajeevika Mission, Sunita, and under the grant scheme, Shanti Devi and Bhanumati were presented with cheques. Similarly, Jaychand and Shivdevi received Ayushman Cards, Brajesh Kumar received a cheque under ODOP, and Abhishek Kumar received a cheque under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Abhiyan. Under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Nisha Yadav was presented with a toolkit related to tailoring work.