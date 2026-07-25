Indian Coast Guard Mounts Massive Multi-Location HADR Operation, Rescues Over 170 Stranded In South Gujarat And Dadra & Nagar Haveli |

The Indian Coast Guard came to the rescue of 170 civilians stranded by severe flash flooding across South Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Through a combination of helicopter sorties and disaster relief team (DRT) deployments, the ICG demonstrated its rapid response and joint disaster relief capabilities.

Challenging Rescue Conditions

​The multi-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation by ICG Air Station Daman, which commenced following incessant downpours on the night of July 22, saw Aircrew and DRTs battling fast-flowing floodwaters, zero-visibility rain and completely severed road links to extract trapped residents.

​Operating in coordination with civil authorities, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration, ICGAS Daman deployed both ground-based relief teams and rotary-wing air assets to reach isolated clusters. Out of the total lives saved, Coast Guard units directly evacuated over 140 stranded civilians from high-risk zones, including industrial sites, submerged transport vehicles, and cut-off rural settlements.

Largest Single Aerial Rescue Mission

In the single largest aerial rescue of the mission, two ICG Chetak helicopters executed continuous sorties to airlift 63 individuals isolated by deep waters in Navsari's Mendar village. Among those winched to safety was a civilian suffering from severe chest pain, who was immediately handed over for emergency medical care.

A specialised DRT launched a complex overnight mission in the Welspun industrial area, wading through swift currents to rescue 60 workers trapped inside a inundated factory precinct where road access had completely collapsed. In Avadh Society, ground relief teams executed a midnight intervention to rescue 10 civilians, including a nine-month pregnant woman and another individual suffering from acute respiratory distress, both requiring priority evacuation.

Additionally seven passengers stranded inside a commercial bus, that was rapidly taking on water in flooded conditions, were extracted near Aero Fibre Pvt Ltd. Similarly, ground and air sorties rescued 10 people in Dongri, eight near the Reliance Industries facility, five in Silvassa's Khanvel (Silvassa), four via airborne winch in Valsad, and threw fishermen caught along a flooded riverbank in the Kadaiya coastal zone.

"The operations underscore the Indian Coast Guard's preparedness, operational capability, and steadfast commitment to humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. We remain fully committed to providing timely assistance and continues to monitor the evolving flood situation, with assets maintained at high readiness for further rescue missions whenever required," said an official from ICGAS Daman.