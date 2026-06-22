'Turning Celebrations Into Disturbances Is The SP's Agenda': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Firozabad, June 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Development is not on the agenda of the Samajwadi Party. Its work has been to divide society, disrupt social harmony, encourage hooliganism and mafia activities, obstruct welfare initiatives for the poor, create hurdles in development projects, and turn celebrations into disturbances before festivals. The situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 is known to everyone. However, with the blessings of the people, the Double Engine Government is today advancing the journey of development and heritage. Uttar Pradesh is now known for good law and order and development projects."

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Monday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 81 development projects worth more than Rs 658 crore in the Glass City. These included projects worth Rs 452 crore in Tundla and Rs 206 crore in Shikohabad.

Extending his greetings to citizens on the occasion of these development projects at the birthplace of Baba Neem Karoli, the Chief Minister said, the credit goes to the hard work of the legislators. He remarked that if the MLA from Shikohabad had worked with the same dedication as others, the number of projects could have been even higher.

He stated, "While the Double Engine Government is delivering 'One District One Product', 'One District One Cuisine', and 'One District One Medical College', the SP used to provide 'One District One Mafia'. Identified mafias in every district used to grab land, extort traders through their henchmen, and create anarchy. Mafias that ruined the state operated fearlessly and openly, but today Uttar Pradesh is free from mafia, hooliganism and disturbances. 'No Curfew-No Danga, UP Mein Sab Changa'."

Targeting the SP, the Chief Minister added by saying, "The party opposed Ram Navami. It imposed restrictions on Kanwar Yatra and Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It did not provide houses, Ayushman benefits, LPG cylinders, toilets or other facilities to the poor. There was not even adequate electricity because SP and Congress leaders thrived in darkness while looting people."

He said these parties worked to destroy the poor.

The Chief Minister stated, the credit for the development being carried out by the Double Engine Government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the people. He said that when people press the correct button on the EVM and elect good representatives who reach Lucknow carrying the lotus symbol, development follows. As a result, Firozabad's journey is progressing from local to global.

He added by saying, "The city's glass industry has become a new centre of innovation and has surpassed China. Earlier, markets during festivals such as Holi, Diwali and Vijayadashami were filled with Chinese products. However, when local artisans began producing goods according to modern technology, new designs and market demand, beautiful glass idols and artworks started being gifted during festivals, birthdays and other auspicious occasions. Magnificent statues of Ganpati, Ram Darbar, Radha-Krishna, Lord Shiva, Mahatma Buddha and others leave everyone impressed."

CM said, this talent and craftsmanship existed earlier as well, but before 2017 there was neither a platform nor encouragement. Today, local entrepreneurs and artisans are taking Suhag Nagari to new heights. The Double Engine Government will continue to support them. The Chief Minister said that when Prime Minister Modi presents ODOP gifts to heads of state of other countries, it is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh as well.

The Chief Minister recalled that 9 years ago MLA Manish Asija had approached him expressing concern that the Pollution Control Board's actions were creating difficulties for industries and traders. He said the government stopped unnecessary raids, provided new technology to entrepreneurs and ensured gas supply. Today, Firozabad's entrepreneurs are operating furnaces with electricity and integrating them with solar panels while adopting advanced technologies. Potato-producing farmers have also contributed to Firozabad's prosperity.

The Chief Minister continued by saying, "The statue of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is giving the district an identity and inspiring followers of Sanatan Dharma to express gratitude towards their ancestors. Although she was born in Maharashtra and served as the Queen of Indore, her work extended across the entire nation. Wherever Sanatan Dharma exists, the presence of Lokmata can be felt."

He added by saying, the religious sites destroyed by foreign invaders were restored by Lokmata. When the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata was celebrated, grand tricentenary programmes were organised across the country.

The Chief Minister said, he personally participated in many such programmes. His government has installed her statues at several locations and named the Auraiya Medical College after her. Through her achievements, Lokmata inspired the establishment and revival of Dharma.

He informed, the development projects in the district reflect the hard work of the legislators. Their personal efforts have yielded results. He congratulated MLA Prempal Dhangar and other public representatives for their interest in development and said that visible development is now taking place in Tundla as well.

He expressed confidence that the blessings of the people would continue to remain with the BJP and its representatives.

Referring to the benefits being extended to citizens, the Chief Minister stated, "15 crore poor people are receiving ration, 10 crore people are receiving free healthcare coverage of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat, 65 lakh poor families have been provided houses, 2 crore poor households have received LPG connections, nearly 1.5 crore families have been given electricity connections, and 16 lakh farmers are receiving free electricity after waiver of private tube well bills. The government is also providing procurement centres and Soil Health Card facilities to farmers."

He noted that Prime Minister Modi transferred funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers on Saturday, of which more than Rs 4,300 crore was credited to the accounts of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said, "It is the work culture of the present government that people no longer need to run around government offices or make repeated visits to clerks. When intentions are honest, both policy and providence clear the path forward."

He further added by saying, this is the identity of the Double Engine Government. With the blessings of the people, the BJP government is advancing the journey of development and heritage. Uttar Pradesh is now recognised for the development of tourism centres, strong law and order, development projects, the grand and divine Mahakumbh, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, and the expanded development of Mathura-Vrindavan.

On this occasion, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Kamini Rathore, MLAs Manish Asija and Prempal Singh Dhangar, Legislative Council Member Vijay Shivhare, District Panchayat Chairperson Harshita Sumit Pratap Singh, BJP State Vice President Braj Bahadur, District President Uday Pratap Singh, Metropolitan President Satish Diwakar and others were present.