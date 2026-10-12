'There Was No Electricity Under The SP Govt, But Bills Arrived; Now Farmers Receive Electricity Without Bills': CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday provided Rs. 493 crore in financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as an agricultural input subsidy to farmers affected by floods, excessive rainfall, hailstorms, and cyclones in Gorakhpur. On this occasion, CM stated, “Over the past week, crops have suffered extensive damage across the state. There have also been casualties and loss of livestock at several places. Within just 8 to 10 days, the double-engine government has made arrangements to provide compensation to our food providers, farmers, for damage to their crops, houses and livestock.”

Taking a dig at the SP government that ruled before 2017, CM remarked, “Back then, electricity did not come, but the bills did. Now, the situation has changed. Now, the food provider farmer does not receive an electricity bill, but electricity is available.”

CM stated, “Today, Rs. 493 crore is being transferred directly to the bank accounts of 9,18,091 farmers in the state. This is part of the government’s efforts, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, to bring prosperity into the lives of our food provider farmers. This year, during the monsoon season alone, approximately Rs. 1,000 crore has already been provided to disaster-affected farmers and citizens across the state.”

CM Yogi stated, “Those whose houses have been damaged by excessive rainfall, cyclones and floods have been provided additional assistance of Rs. 1.20 lakh under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. This amount is not included in the Rs. 493 crore provided as crop damage assistance; it is being given separately. Instructions have been issued to provide immediate housing under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to those whose houses have been completely washed away or destroyed. Compensation is also being provided as per the rules for partially damaged houses. Arrangements have also been made to assist with livestock loss. In the event of any loss of human life, instructions have been issued to assist Rs. 4 lakh to the affected family within 24 hours.”

CM stated, “Farmers in districts whose survey reports based on the Digital Crop Survey have been received by government have been provided immediate assistance. This amount is reaching our food-provider farmers' bank accounts directly through DBT. We have also ensured that no middlemen are involved in the disbursement of assistance and that the money reaches farmers directly. If assistance of Rs. 25,000 has been approved for a farmer, entire Rs. 25,000 will be transferred directly to the farmer’s account.”

CM Yogi stated, “During Congress government’s tenure, Rajiv Gandhi himself had said that the government sends Rs. 100, but by the time it reaches the ground, only Rs. 15 remains. Congress and SP leaders used to eat up the money along the way. Now, assistance provided by Prime Minister or Chief Minister reaches the beneficiaries’ accounts directly. No middleman can siphon off any money in between. Today, the government is giving Rs. 493 crore to our food-producing farmers as compensation so they can get relief during this difficult time. Government always stands with farmers and is committed to extending every possible form of support.”

CM stated, “In 2014, crops suffered massive damage during Cyclone Hudhud. The Government of India sent Rs. 3,200 crore at that time, but only Rs. 800 crore reached the farmers. Remaining amount did’nt reach them. After becoming CM in 2017, I ordered an investigation into the assistance received by farmers affected by Cyclone Hudhud. It was found that entire amount had not reached the farmers. Subsequently, the government arranged separate funds and assisted the affected farmers. SP took away farmers’ money and the curse of farmers brought it down. Opposition attempts to divide society in the name of caste, but does not distribute public money.”

CM Yogi directed the administration to undertake immediate relief and rescue operations in areas where floods caused erosion and where complaints of excessive rainfall were still being received. Provide immediate assistance for flood protection.

He stated, “Roads damaged by excessive rainfall and disrupted traffic movement must be restored immediately. Funds have already been released for this purpose. In the event of damage to roads or any other infrastructure due to disasters, excessive rainfall, or cyclones, funds will not be short. Adequate funds have been provided to the Irrigation Department to prevent erosion. The Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development Department, Housing Department, and development authorities have also been given sufficient funds to repair damaged roads and other infrastructure. Work should begin immediately as soon as the weather clears, and there must be no obstruction to traffic movement.”

CM stated, "Government has also worked on developing an Early Warning Weather System to prevent disasters. Earlier, lightning strikes caused many deaths. Now, Early Warning Systems have been installed in several districts, providing advance information about the possibility of lightning strikes. Alerts are sent via SMS and mobile phones. People are advised not to remain in open areas or under trees and to move into permanent buildings. This has helped prevent large-scale loss of life.

“Rain gauges are also being installed to assess actual rainfall conditions so that immediate relief can be provided accordingly. Unfortunately, if a farmer, sharecropper, or a member of a farmer’s or sharecropper’s family is struck by a natural disaster such as lightning, the concerned family receives assistance of Rs. 5 lakh under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana. Officials have been instructed to ensure that this assistance is provided immediately.”

CM Yogi said that before this assistance, the government had already released Rs. 169 crore to farmers affected by floods, cyclones and hailstorms. The government had already provided Rs. 78 crore 75 thousand to 1,29,326 farmers for crop damage. Assistance amounting to Rs. 225 crore 93 lakh had also been distributed previously in cases of loss of life, livestock, and houses.

Officials handed over dummy cheques for assistance to several farmers today, while the actual amounts had already been transferred directly to their bank accounts.

CM stated, “Before 2017, during SP government’s tenure, it was difficult for farmers to receive compensation at all. Even when they received it, the amounts were as little as Rs. 2, Rs. 4, or Rs. 15. Now, we have a government that works in farmers' interests, with food-provider farmers, youth, women, and the poor at the center of its agenda. Government stands with them in every difficult situation.”

CM stated, “After BJP government came to power in the state, major decisions were taken in the interests of our food provider farmers. Immediately after assuming office, the government waived loans worth Rs. 36,000 crore for 86 lakh small and marginal farmers. The state made electricity free for 16 lakh private tube wells. Irrigation through government tube wells was already free. In addition, the state has developed an extensive network of canals and provided irrigation facilities to an additional 22 lakh hectares of land. New tube wells are being installed and other irrigation facilities are also being expanded.”

CM Yogi stated, "Paddy procurement centers are opening in areas where there has been no rainfall. In districts that have experienced extensive waterlogging due to excessive rainfall, procurement centers for paddy and coarse grains such as jowar, bajra, and maize will begin operations from October 15.

"Farmers will be offered good prices and they can bring their produce to mandis and procurement centers. Government has not set any limit on procurement. Whatever quantity of paddy a farmer brings, the procurement centers will purchase it. There are no targets or restrictions for farmers. Farmers can sell their produce wherever they get a good price. If no one buys it, the government will buy it, and payment will be transferred directly to the farmer’s account through DBT.

“Government’s objective is clear: if our food provider farmers prosper, the country will prosper. If our food-provider farmers prosper, the country will also prosper. With this very sentiment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Annadata Kisan by conferring ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Chaudhary Charan Singh, the stalwart of farmers’ welfare.”

On this occasion, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Vipin Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Fateh Bahadur Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Mahendra Pal Singh and Shravan Kumar Nishad, and State Women Commission Vice-Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, among other distinguished guests, were present.