'Yogi Govt Has Released Three Times More Budget For Farmers Than The Mayawati And Akhilesh Governments': Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided relief assistance to more than 9 lakh farmers in the state affected by crop losses due to floods, excessive rainfall, hailstorms and cyclones. At a program organized in Gorakhpur, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, "The Yogi government had opened its treasury for farmers. Previous governments, which called themselves sons of the soil and sons of farmers, had not done the expected work for farmers, whereas the Yogi government had spent more than three times the amount spent by them."

Shahi stated, "After forming the government in 2017, the first Cabinet meeting took the decision to waive loans worth ₹36,000 crore for 86 lakh farmers. The Mayawati government spent ₹10,207 crore on farmers, while the Akhilesh Yadav government spent approximately ₹12,000 crore. In comparison, the Yogi government has spent ₹69,163 crore on farmers so far."

The Agriculture Minister said, "The Yogi government had ensured arrangements for the timely availability of seeds, electricity and adequate fertilizers to farmers. Last year, the state recorded a production of 752 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains, the highest ever."

He stated that of the ₹3,200 crore received from the Central Government for disaster relief during the previous government's tenure, only ₹800 crore had been distributed. After the Yogi government came to power, it transferred ₹1,200 crore from the remaining amount to farmers' accounts within seven days.

Shahi said, "In the interest of sugarcane farmers, the price of sugarcane had been increased to ₹400 per quintal. The previous government made sugarcane payments of about ₹62,000 crore over 5 years, while the Yogi government has made payments of ₹3.25 lakh crore over 10 years. 105 sugar mills in the state were making payments within 15 days."

The Agriculture Minister said, "Since 2017-18, farmers had received compensation amounting to ₹6,125 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. In 2025-26, 7.31 lakh farmers affected by disasters received ₹812.76 crore through this scheme. The number of farmers who had enrolled for insurance this year had increased from approximately 18 lakh last year to 23-24 lakh."

The Chief Minister has directed that surveys and compensation disbursement be expedited. Shahi said that the government was also transferring approximately ₹ 5 crore to farmers in Jalaun under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said that if previous governments had made such efforts for farmers, they would not have faced poverty and hardship.