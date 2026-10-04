Technical Training To Be Provided To Staff Of Hospitals Associated With The Ayushman Scheme, So Patients Can Benefit | X

Lucknow: The state will hold an annual ceremony in Lucknow on Wednesday, October 7, to mark eight years of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and five years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may attend the program as the chief guest. The ceremony will focus on further strengthening Ayushman Bharat and digital health services in the state.

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma said, "In the first session of the ceremony, districts, officers, employees, field-level workers, operators, and hospitals that have performed well in the effective implementation of AB-PMJAY and ABDM will be honored. Those who have demonstrated outstanding performance in generating Ayushman cards, ensuring that the maximum number of eligible people receive benefits under the scheme, providing cashless treatment, and delivering quality healthcare services will be recognized."

She said that in addition, hospitals and personnel that have linked digital health records with ABDM and effectively implemented the schemes will also be honored. This will encourage people and hospitals associated with the scheme to improve their performance.

Health Secretary Ritu Maheshwari said, "A special technical training and hand-holding session will be organized in the second session of the ceremony for hospitals associated with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Hospitals will be informed about the process of preparing Electronic Health Records (EHR) and linking them with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. As per the guidelines of the Government of India, hospitals impanelled under PMJAY are required to prepare EHRs and link them with ABDM."

She said many hospitals in the state have already joined ABDM. However, several hospitals need to further strengthen EHR preparation and linking with the Digital Mission. During the technical session, hospitals will receive practical training in EHR generation, ABDM integration, and related technical processes. The objective is to help hospitals comply with prescribed standards so that eligible hospitals can also avail themselves of quality-based incentives.

The Yogi government continues to focus on making healthcare services more accessible, quality-oriented, and technology-driven in the state. Along with providing cashless treatment to eligible people through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government is also focusing on the digital expansion of healthcare services.

The Yogi government aims to promote digital health records and modern healthcare services in hospitals while expanding treatment facilities under the Ayushman scheme. To support this, the government is providing online training, technical assistance, and regular hand-holding to hospitals.

Hospitals will continue to receive support in this regard in the coming period as well, so that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat and digital health services can reach an increasing number of people in the state.